Lyndon 13U All-Stars Represent Vermont At New England Regionals

Lyndon 13U All-Stars Represent Vermont At New England Regionals
The Lyndon 13U Babe Ruth All-Stars represented Vermont in the New England Regional Tournament in Westfield Mass. Front, from left: Davis Palmieri, Karter Morey, Jackson Dwyer, Raymond Powers, Isaac Lefebvre and Brent Wells. Middle: Griffin Goodhue, Connor Wood, Julian Thrailkill, Cannon Fillion, Elliott Marceau, Chase Sanville and Logan Wheeler. Back: Manager Mark Dwyer, Coach Dana Palmieri and Coach Brandon Thrailkill. Missing are Landry Blake and Jonathan Brown. (Photo by Pauline Dwyer)

