Lyndon cruised past Orleans 16-1 in a Babe Ruth 15U District III tournament baseball semifinal at Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River on Monday.
Jason Mitchell Jr. pitched all five frames for the winners. Lyndon scored 11 runs in the second and third innings combined.
Lyndon advances to face unbeaten Three Corners in the championship game on Tuesday night at 5:30, also in Wells River. Lyndon needs to beat TC twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.