VERGENNES — They outlasted their regional rivals. Then they outgunned Vermont.
The Lyndon all-stars, behind a pair of strong pitching performances, powered to the Babe Ruth 15U state baseball championship this past weekend.
After going 3-1 to win the heavily contested Northeast Region tournament via tiebreaker last week, Lyndon blanked Northwest Region’s Mount Mansfield 8-0 in Saturday’s semifinal at McDonald Family Field. The local boys then carried the momentum over to Sunday’s state final, downing Southwest Region’s Manchester 15-4 at Vergennes Union High School.
Austin Wheeler stood tall in the title tilt. The right-hander pitched 4⅓ innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits and fanning nine in the victory. He also went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
The rest of his teammates followed suit. Every starter got a hit as Lyndon pounded out 17 on the afternoon.
“It was the best group of boys I’ve ever coached,” said Lyndon manager Joey Dwyer. “They worked together as a team, always helping each other. It was just unbelievable.”
Jason Mitchell went 3-for-5 with a double and four stolen bases. Parker Mitchell, with runners on first and third, laid down a marvelous RBI bunt down the first-base line (all runners were safe). Third baseman Camden Berry made a spectacular defensive play, making a diving save on a ground ball, then popping up and tagging the runner trying to get to third base.
“One of the best plays of the tournament,” Dwyer said.
Luke Dudas closed out Sunday’s title victory, pitching the final 2⅔ innings.
Carsen McQuade set the tone on the bump in Saturday’s shutout win. He tossed 6⅔ shutout innings, allowing just three hits and racking up 10 strikeouts. Berry came in and got the final out.
Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored while Ashton Gould went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored to spearhead the offense.
“Trevor Lussier caught phenomenally the whole tournament,” Dwyer said. “Without him, our pitchers wouldn’t have had the success they did.”
There is no Babe Ruth New England Regional tournament this season because of COVID-19.
