Lyndon Babe Ruth 15Us head to state semifinals

The Lyndon Babe Ruth 15U all-stars claimed the Northeast region title on Monday night and advance to host Mt. Mansfield in the Vermont state semifinals on Saturday. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. at McDonald Family Field.
Back row, from left: coach Dana Mason, coach Mike Davis, Carsen McQuade, Parker Mitchell, Trevor Lussier, Austin Wheeler, Ashton Gould, Camden Berry, Brody Mosher, manager Joey Dwyer and coach Jake Mitchell. Front row, from left: Luke Dudas, Eli Hooker, Finn McDuffee, Jason Mitchell, Colby Prue, Wyatt Mason and Luke McCormack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.