LYNDON CENTER — Not in Viking territory.
Ella Buckingham and Jamie Fenoff each tallied in the first half while standout goaltender Emma Newland and the defense were sharp, as second-seeded Lyndon toppled sixth-seeded Harwood 2-0 in a Division III field hockey semifinal on a cold, damp Tuesday.
Buckingham scored her third goal of the playoffs, 5 minutes into the game off a corner, for a 1-0 Viking lead. Fenoff then sent a shot through the five-hole on a feed from Julia Sawyer to make it 2-0 Vikings before halftime.
Newland had a kick save and a glove save in the second half to help preserve the shutout, sending Lyndon to its first state final since winning the program’s first in 2017.
“I’m very excited for the team,” second-year LI coach Jen Patridge said. “They have faced many different challenges throughout the season and have persevered. This team comes out fighting and stays strong.”
Lyndon (8-5) will challenge top-seeded Windsor (10-5-1) in the state championship game at the University of Vermont. The day and time of the title tilt will be determined Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Windsor handled Fair Haven 5-0 in the semifinals, also Tuesday.
Bounced in the final four the past two seasons, the Vikings will play in their second-ever state championship game.
And they celebrated hard Tuesday with unbridled joy. The student section stormed the field, the football team joined the fray and the team finished the post-game party with its athletic anthem, “This is Viking Territory.”
