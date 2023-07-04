Second baseman Adrian Mitchell makes the leaping grab during Lyndon's 11-0 win over Three Corners in a Babe Ruth District 3 13-15-year-old all-star baseball tournament game at Lyndon Institute on Monday, July 3, 2023, setting up a winner-take-all matchup Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Starter Jackson Dwyer slings a pitch during Lyndon's 11-0 win over Three Corners in a Babe Ruth District 3 13-15-year-old all-star baseball tournament game at Lyndon Institute on Monday, July 3, 2023, setting up a winner-take-all matchup Wednesday. Dwyer tossed 6.1 innings of no-hit ball and fnished with six strikeouts in the victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Second baseman Adrian Mitchell makes the leaping grab during Lyndon's 11-0 win over Three Corners in a Babe Ruth District 3 13-15-year-old all-star baseball tournament game at Lyndon Institute on Monday, July 3, 2023, setting up a winner-take-all matchup Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Starter Jackson Dwyer slings a pitch during Lyndon's 11-0 win over Three Corners in a Babe Ruth District 3 13-15-year-old all-star baseball tournament game at Lyndon Institute on Monday, July 3, 2023, setting up a winner-take-all matchup Wednesday. Dwyer tossed 6.1 innings of no-hit ball and fnished with six strikeouts in the victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDON CENTER — Jackson Dwyer tossed six-plus hitless innings and the Lyndon all-stars blanked Three Corners 11-0 at McDonald Family Field on Monday to force a winner-take-all meeting for the Babe Ruth 15U District 3 championship.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday night at Lyndon Institute at 5:30 for the crown.
Dwyer went 6.1 innings, allowing two walks while fanning six batters in the win. Cannon Fillion got the final two outs, allowing TC’s lone hit to Griffin Pike.
Karter Morey-Dwyer went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to pace Lyndon’s eight-hit attack. Chase Sanville and Cannon Fillion each doubled and collected RBIs.
Ollie Sarazin went four innings, allowing three unearned runs and one hit in the loss.
Three Corners won the opening meeting of the tournament 8-6 last Friday.
