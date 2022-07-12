The Babe Ruth 14U state champions from Lyndon include front row from left: Carter Morey, Adrian Mitchell, Logan Wheeler, Josh Gaskin and Jackson Giroux. Back row, from left: coach Davis Guyer, manager Mark Dwyer, Brent Wells, Julian Thrailkill, Jackson Dwyer, Beckett Bailey, Landry Blake, Raymond Powers, Chase Sanville, Davis Palmieri, Issac Lefebvre, coach Dana Palmieri and coach Brandon Thrailkill. (Contributed photo)
Pictured are Lyndon’s Player of The Game recipients. Game 1: Jackson Dwyer; Game 2: Julian Thrailkill; Game 3: Davis Palmieri. (Contributed photo)
The Lyndon baseball all-stars captured the 2022 Vermont Babe Ruth 14-and-under state tournament title on Monday night, topping Orleans County 11-3 at North Country Union High School in Newport.
The all-stars went 3-0 in the tournament to claim their second consecutive state title. Lyndon advances to the New England regional tournament in Westfield, Massachusetts beginning July 22.
Members of the team include Carter Morey, Adrian Mitchell, Logan Wheeler, Josh Gaskin, Jackson Giroux, coach Davis Guyer, manager Mark Dwyer, Brent Wells, Julian Thrailkill, Jackson Dwyer, Beckett Bailey, Landry Blake, Raymond Powers, Chase Sanville, Davis Palmieri, Issac Lefebvre, coach Dana Palmieri and coach Brandon Thrailkill.
