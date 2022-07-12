The Lyndon baseball all-stars captured the 2022 Vermont Babe Ruth 14-and-under state tournament title on Monday night, topping Orleans County 11-3 at North Country Union High School in Newport.

The all-stars went 3-0 in the tournament to claim their second consecutive state title. Lyndon advances to the New England regional tournament in Westfield, Massachusetts beginning July 22.

Members of the team include Carter Morey, Adrian Mitchell, Logan Wheeler, Josh Gaskin, Jackson Giroux, coach Davis Guyer, manager Mark Dwyer, Brent Wells, Julian Thrailkill, Jackson Dwyer, Beckett Bailey, Landry Blake, Raymond Powers, Chase Sanville, Davis Palmieri, Issac Lefebvre, coach Dana Palmieri and coach Brandon Thrailkill.

2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 14U State Tournament

At North Country Union H.S. (Newport)

Friday, July 8

Game 1: Orleans County defeats Twin Rivers

Game 2: Franklin County 11, Brattleboro 1

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Lyndon 6, Orleans County 2

Game 4: Twin Rivers 17, Brattleboro 4

Game: 6: Orleans County 15, Twin Rivers 2

Sunday, July 10

Game 5: Lyndon 6, Franklin County 1

Game 7: Orleans County 3, Franklin County 1

Monday, July 11

Game 8: Lyndon 11, Orleans County 3

