Lyndon 5/6 boys win Waterford hoops tourney

The Lyndon Boys 5/6 basketball team defeated St. Johnsbury 27-26 on Sunday to win the Waterford hoops tournament, played at St. J School. Front row: Brent Wells, Adrian Mitchell (MVP), Josh Gaskin and Logan Wheeler. Back row: Davis Palmieri, Jackson Dwyer, coach Jeremy Wheeler, Beckett Bailey, Landry Blake, Elliot Marceau, coach Lyndi Medico and coach Kevin Gaskin. Missing from the photo is Chase Sanville. (Courtesy photo)

The Lyndon Boys 5/6 basketball team defeated St. Johnsbury 27-26 on Sunday to win the Waterford hoops tournament, played at St. J School.

