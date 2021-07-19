You are the owner of this article.
Lyndon Captures Babe Ruth 13U State Title In St. J

Lyndon Captures Babe Ruth 13U State Title In St. J
Vermont Babe Ruth 13U State Champions — Front row from left: Brent Wells, Davis Palmieri, Raymond Powers, Griffin Goodhue, Jackson Dwyer, Karter Morey and Isaac Lefebvre. Back row: coach Brandon Thrailkill, coach Dana Palmieri, Elliott Marceau, Logan Wheeler, Connor Wood, Cannon Fillion, Chase Sanville, Julian Thrailkill, Landry Blake and manager Mark Dwyer. Missing from the photo is Jonathan Brown. (Photo by Julia Thrailkill)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Lyndon is the Vermont Babe Ruth 13U state champion.

The local boys in maroon toppled rival St. J, 15-7, late Sunday night under the lights at Legion Field to punch their ticket to the New England Regionals.

Earlier Sunday, St. J topped Lyndon 9-6 to force the winner-take-all championship.

Lyndon advances to the regional tournament, which begins Friday at Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass. Lyndon will challenge Easter Massachusetts at 4 p.m. in its opener.

Members of the Lyndon team include Brent Wells, Davis Palmieri, Raymond Powers, Griffin Goodhue, Jackson Dwyer, Karter Morey, Isaac Lefebvre, coach Brandon Thrailkill, coach Dana Palmieri, Elliott Marceau, Logan Wheeler, Connor Wood, Cannon Fillion, Chase Sanville, Julian Thrailkill, Landry Blake, manager Mark Dwyer and Jonathan Brown.

