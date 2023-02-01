Lyndon Cheerleader Noyes Third At Top Gun Event

Lyndon sophomore Isabella Noyes. (Contributed photo)

Lyndon Institute sophomore cheerleader Isabella Noyes took third place at the Elite Gems Winter Invitational in top gun jumps on Jan. 22.

The top gun competition is open to all high cheerleaders across the state where they can show off skills in jumping, tumbling and stunting. Noyes competed in a variety of five advanced jumps.

