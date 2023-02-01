Lyndon Cheerleader Noyes Third At Top Gun Event Feb 1, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyndon sophomore Isabella Noyes. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyndon Institute sophomore cheerleader Isabella Noyes took third place at the Elite Gems Winter Invitational in top gun jumps on Jan. 22.The top gun competition is open to all high cheerleaders across the state where they can show off skills in jumping, tumbling and stunting. Noyes competed in a variety of five advanced jumps. The Lyndon cheer team, meanwhile, will travel to South Burlington High School on Saturday for the NVAC cheerleading competition. More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 31) And Wednesday Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Thursday Schedule Monday H.S. 