The Lyndon Major League 12U All Stars won the District IV tournament at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by defeating Connecticut Valley, 15-0. With the win, Lyndon advances to the state tournament beginning this Friday in Swanton. Back row, from left: Manager Mike Dwyer, Taylor Maskell, Emerson Smith, Layla Sackett, Coach Justin Royer, Kensleigh Henderson, Nevaeh Searl, Ella Marshia. Middle row: Makiah Bollman, Peyton Winn, Emma Sanville, Miranda Caron, Alexis McKeon. Front row: Jenna Royer and Jill Dwyer. (Contributed Photo by Jen Mitchell)

