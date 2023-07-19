NEWPORT — Jackson Dwyer hurled a complete-game one-hitter as the Lyndon All-Stars captured the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship for the third consecutive summer with a 5-1 win over Central Vermont at North Country Union high school on Tuesday.

Dwyer was effective all day, especially with his curveball, striking out two while trusting his defense behind him — which committed just a single error.

