Lyndon players Jackson Giroux, Raymond Powers, Karter Morey, Jackson Dwyer, Connor Wood and Adrian Mitchell celebrate following a 5-1 win over Central Vermont in the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship at North Country Union High School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Lyndon is the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state champion. Front row from left: Karter Morey, Jackson Giroux, Adrian Mitchell, Jackson Dwyer and Brent Wells. Back row: coach Jeremy Wheeler, coach Allen Morey, manager Mark Dwyer, Brayden Larrabee, Raymond Powers, Connor Wood, Landry Blake, Cannon Fillion, Chase Sanville, Logan Wheeler and coach Eric Fillion. (Contributed photo)
Lyndon pitcher Jackson Dwyer delivers during a 5-1 win over Central Vermont in the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship at North Country Union High School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Lyndon right fielder Brent Wells tracks down a fly ball during a 5-1 win over Central Vermont in the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship at North Country Union High School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
NEWPORT — Jackson Dwyer hurled a complete-game one-hitter as the Lyndon All-Stars captured the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship for the third consecutive summer with a 5-1 win over Central Vermont at North Country Union high school on Tuesday.
Dwyer was effective all day, especially with his curveball, striking out two while trusting his defense behind him — which committed just a single error.
Central Vermont scored the game’s first run in the third inning but the lead was short-lived as Lyndon pushed three across in the bottom half of the inning. Adrian Mitchell’s double scored Connor Wood then Logan Wheeler’s double plated Mitchell and Dwyer for a 3-1 lead.
Dwyer walked the first batter in the fourth but corrected it with a well-timed pickoff then retired the next two batters on back-to-back pitches.
Karter Morey tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth, scoring Wood and Raymond Powers, taking a two-strike pitch and turning it into a two-run hit down the third base line.
Lyndon advances to the New England Regional Tournament in Massachusetts and will open play on Friday at 5 p.m. at Deming Park against host Pittsfield.
The eight-team New England event will have 12 games of pool play from Friday through Sunday. Bracket play begins on Monday and the semifinals and championship game will be played on Tuesday.
Wahconah Park is one of the oldest wooden grandstand ballparks in the United States, having been constructed in 1919. It has been home to many minor league baseball teams and is the current home of the Pittsfield Suns, a collegiate summer baseball team.
