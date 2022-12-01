Lyndon Hangs Tough Early, Falls To Vermont

BURLINGTON — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon competed on even terms with the University of Vermont in the early going of Thursday night’s contest at Patrick Gymnasium. Eventually, the Division I Catamounts used their size and athleticism advantage to force multiple Hornet turnovers and pull away for a 101-63 victory.
The game was an exhibition for Lyndon but a countable contest for UVM, the defending America East Conference champions, who improved to 3-7 on the season.
Robin Duncan topped five double-figure scorers for Vermont, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Deloney added 16 points and four assists. TJ Hurley, Sam Alamutu and Perry Smith Jr. also reached double figures with 15, 12, and 10 points.
Mondwell Bukle paced Lyndon with a game-high 23 points, making 7 of 10 shots from behind the three-point arc. Antonio Carlisle was the only other Hornet in double figures, finishing with 18 points.
Vermont’s Dylan Penn scored inside on the game’s first possession, but Bukle responded with a three-pointer to give Lyndon the lead. After Deloney and the Hornets’ Aiden Trapani traded baskets, Matt Veretto scored inside to give Vermont a 6-5 lead. However, another Bukle three made it 8-6, Lyndon.
A quick 6-0 Vermont run put the Catamounts up four, but the Hornets continued to hang around, eventually pulling even at 20-20 following another Bukle three with 12:12 to go in the opening half.
Vermont went on a 14-2 run over the next several minutes and took a 53-37 advantage into halftime.
Vermont dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Hornets, 39-22. The Catamounts also capitalized on 27 Lyndon turnovers which they converted into 37 points.
Lyndon will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they open North Atlantic Conference play by hosting the University of Maine at Farmington. Tip-off in Stannard Gymnasium is set for 3 p.m.
