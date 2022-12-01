Lyndon Hangs Tough Early, Falls To Vermont
Buy Now

NVU-Lyndon's Mondwell Bukle. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BURLINGTON — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon competed on even terms with the University of Vermont in the early going of Thursday night’s contest at Patrick Gymnasium. Eventually, the Division I Catamounts used their size and athleticism advantage to force multiple Hornet turnovers and pull away for a 101-63 victory.

The game was an exhibition for Lyndon but a countable contest for UVM, the defending America East Conference champions, who improved to 3-7 on the season.

