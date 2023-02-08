Lyndon Hockey Raises $4,800 For NEKCAN On Fight Cancer Night

Front row is Garret Shatney, Logan Miller, Theo Levine and Levi Machell. Back row includes: Reid Burke, Ryan Paul, Jeff Giroux, head coach Jeremy Roberge, Ashton Gould, Mike Barrett, Jake Sanville and Dan Copp. (Photo by Melyssa Whitcomb)
The Lyndon Institute boys hockey team held a ”Fight Cancer” fundraiser during a high school hockey game against St. J Academy at Fenton Chester Arena on Feb. 1.
The Vikings won 4-3 and they also raised over $4,800 for Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network. NEKCAN is a local nonprofit organization that focuses on helping NEK families affected by cancer.
Accepting the donation Tuesday night were board member Dan Copp and president Mike Barrett, with photo credit to board member Melyssa Whitcomb.
In attendance were players Garret Shatney, Logan Miller, Theo Levine, Levi Machell, assistant coaches Reid Burke, Ryan Paul, Jeff Giroux, head coach Jeremy Roberge, Ashton Gould and Jake Sanville.
“The team chose this because everyone knows or has known someone affected by cancer,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said before the game. “It’s something we feel everyone can relate to; something that really hits close to home for most or it will at some point in their life.”
Roberge said his Lyndon team, which also features players from Hazen and North Country, has several members currently being affected by cancer in their personal lives.
“It helps them know we are all there for them,” Roberge said. “That we’re in this together, not just on the ice but off the ice as well. That’s what being part of a team is all about. If we can help just one person or family, it is all worth it. If we can help more, that’s even better.”
