Lyndon Hockey Raises $4,800 For NEKCAN On Fight Cancer Night
Front row is Garret Shatney, Logan Miller, Theo Levine and Levi Machell. Back row includes: Reid Burke, Ryan Paul, Jeff Giroux, head coach Jeremy Roberge, Ashton Gould, Mike Barrett, Jake Sanville and Dan Copp. (Photo by Melyssa Whitcomb)

The Lyndon Institute boys hockey team held a ”Fight Cancer” fundraiser during a high school hockey game against St. J Academy at Fenton Chester Arena on Feb. 1.

The Vikings won 4-3 and they also raised over $4,800 for Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network. NEKCAN is a local nonprofit organization that focuses on helping NEK families affected by cancer.

