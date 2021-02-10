Lyndon Hoops Reworks Schedule, Hosts Johnson In Hoops Opener On Thursday

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon announced several changes to its men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.
NVU-Lyndon was originally scheduled to open their season on Feb. 6, however, multiple contests have been postponed or canceled as NVU-Lyndon and all of their opponents continue to comply with all NCAA health and safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyndon men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel currently test three times per week. The Hornets have had no positive test results thus far in 2020-21.
The Hornets will now open the season Thursday evening against visiting Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Stannard Gymnasium. Spectators will not be allowed at home events until further notice. The game will be streamed on the Northeast Sports Network.
There have been several additional changes to the schedule:
• The home game against Clarkson University originally scheduled for Feb. 6 and rescheduled to Feb. 18 is now slated to be played on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m.
• The home game against Fisher College originally scheduled for Feb. 7 is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
• Tuesday’s game at Castleton University was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
• The games against SUNY Canton scheduled for this Friday and Saturday have been postponed. A make date has not been set yet.
• The Hornets have added a contest at Eastern Connecticut State University this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
HORNETS LAND PICKETT: Cortni Pickett, a four-year starter for Midwest High School in Casper, Wyoming committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball team for the Fall 2021 semester.
A 5-foot-6 outside hitter and setter, Pickett started for the Oilers in each of her four varsity seasons. She was a multi-sport athlete at Midwest, as she also competed in basketball and track & field. She is also an outstanding student, as she has consistently been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and has been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.
NVU-Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil likes the versatility that Pickett will bring to the Hornets. “Cortni is a very diverse player with experience in multiple positions. She has set, hit, and plays aggressive defense. I know she will be a valuable member of the Hornets family.”
Pickett’s coach at Midwest, Darla Lindsay, appreciates her all-around commitment. “Cortni’s dedication on and off the court is impressive. Cortni works hard in every aspect of her life from holding a 4.0-grade-point average to participating in volleyball, basketball and track as well as working a full-time job. Cornti is a well-rounded player that understands and reads the floor well. Her serving is definitely a strong contribution to her overall play.”
Pickett joins Naiha Rivera Lopez (Irving, Texas) in the NVU-Lyndon 2021 recruiting class.
