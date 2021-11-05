BELLOWS FALLS — About the only difference from their first game was the score.
It was 35-0 on Sept. 18 in the regular season, and Bellows Falls proved that it was no fluke, and its top seed as well, with its 34-8 rout of fifth-seeded Lyndon Institute on Friday night at Hadley Field in the Division II semifinals.
The game was marred by third-quarter injuries to Lyndon’s RJ Kittredge and Ashton Gould. Their injuries took place a few minutes apart. They were both carted off the field on a stretcher, and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The game was delayed for about 45 minutes total as a result. There was no word at press time as to the nature or extent of their injuries.
The outcome put Bellows Falls in the D-II finals for the fifth time in six years. The Terriers will play Mt. Anthony next weekend for the championship.
The Vikings had no answer for Bellows Falls star running back Jed Lober, who unofficially had 218 rushing yards on 16 carries. One of Lober’s three TDs came on an interception of a pitchout, which occurred two plays after the game resumed after the lengthy delays caused by the injuries.
Teammate Jeb Monier had seven carries for 87 yards through three quarters of play. Most of Monier’s yardage came on his first-quarter 34-yard run to paydirt, which gave BF a 7-0 lead with 8:06 left.
Lyndon’s top rusher, Luke Dudas, was held to 28 yards on 17 carries in the game. Bryon Noyes scored the Vikings’ TD with two minutes left, and made the two-point conversion as well to account for the final score.
It was 21-0 at halftime, with all but four of the Terriers’ 202 yards of offense coming on the ground. LI had 78 yards of offense, most of those coming on a 33-yard pass completion to Trevor Lussier in the second quarter. The Terriers reached the end zone in their first three possessions.
Lober’s interception made it 28-0 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. The big running back then rumbled in from 37 yards with 10:20 to go in the fourth for a 34-0 lead after the PAT failed.
It was Lyndon’s first semifinal appearance since 2013.
NOTES: Ethan Chhoeung and Lussier both had interceptions for LI. …The Vikings end at 4-5.
FIRST QUARTER
BF: Jeb Monier 34 run, 8:06, PAT 7-0
BF: Jed Lober, 1 run, 1:27, PAT 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
BF: Jonathan Terry, 5 run, 6:52, PAT, 21-0
THIRD QUARTER
BF: Lober, 5 interception, 1:42, PAT, 28-0
FOURTH QUARTER
BF: Lober 37 run, 10:20, PAT failed, 34-0
LI: Bryon Noyes, 2 run, 2:00, Noyes 2-pt. conversion, 34-8
