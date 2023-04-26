Lyndon Institute Announces 2023 Athletic Hall Of Fame Members And Teams

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute has announced that eight outstanding individual athletes and three prolific teams will be inducted into the 2023 LI Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Every year we get reinvigorated by yet another outstanding class of athletes, teams, and distinguished contributors to our athletic programs,” Lyndon Director of Athletics and Activities Eric Berry said. “Our Hall of Fame committee appreciates all of the nominations we received as well as the information provided about this tremendous group. It is not only fun to recognize their accomplishments, but to also recognize the rich tradition of great athletes, coaches, and teams we have had here at LI. This group is very special in their own way and also remarkable — much like the two classes of inductees before them.”
Members of the newest Hall of Fame class include: Ray Allard, ‘51, track and field; Ralph Devereaux, ‘59, track and field, alpine; Paul Sears, ‘68, track and field, nordic skiing; Milt Norway, ‘70, indoor and outdoor track and field, football; Duane Johnson, ‘71, track and field, combined skiing; Ernie Gaskin, ‘73, track and field, football; Susan Simpson, ‘87, track and field, cross country; Meg McCormack, ‘91, track and field, field hockey.
Teams that will be inducted includes: Football, ‘33 — only team to capture a Division I football crown or be undefeated in a season; Boys and girls cross country running, ‘74-’76 — both were Division I champions three straight years; Softball, ‘05-’08 — 79 straight wins, four straight Division II championships.
The individual inductees and teams will be honored on October 13 with a ceremony to be held on the LI campus and also on October 14 at halftime of the Bellows Falls at Lyndon Institute football game, to be played on Lewis Field at 1 p.m. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased online at www.lyndoninstitute.org/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame.
The LI Athletic department urges both friends and alumni to nominate athletes, coaches, teams, or others who they feel have made a great contribution to LI athletics over the past 156-year history of the school. You can find out more information about LI’s Athletic Hall of Fame by visiting www.lyndoninstitute.org/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame.
