Lyndon Institute Announces 2023 Athletic Hall Of Fame Members And Teams
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute's lawn and football field, being manicured Thursday morning in time for an expanded graduation ceremony plan for the Class of 2020 this Sunday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute has announced that eight outstanding individual athletes and three prolific teams will be inducted into the 2023 LI Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Every year we get reinvigorated by yet another outstanding class of athletes, teams, and distinguished contributors to our athletic programs,” Lyndon Director of Athletics and Activities Eric Berry said. “Our Hall of Fame committee appreciates all of the nominations we received as well as the information provided about this tremendous group. It is not only fun to recognize their accomplishments, but to also recognize the rich tradition of great athletes, coaches, and teams we have had here at LI. This group is very special in their own way and also remarkable — much like the two classes of inductees before them.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.