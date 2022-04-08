About Nick
Age: 18
School: Lyndon
Grade: Senior
Hometown: East Burke
Parents: Michael and Michelle
Siblings: Olivia
Season Highlights
• Skilled, tenacious and a great leader, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior center delivered 13 goals and 18 assists in leading Lyndon to an 8-2 start to the season and the No. 8 seed in the Division II tournament.
• Matteis finished his high school hockey career with a selection to the Rotary senior All-Star game and was chosen as a Division II All-State third-team forward.
Coach Says
“Nick is just a rare breed of hockey player that you just don’t see every day,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “Thirty-one points in 18 games says a lot about his play, but honestly that is the smallest part of his game to me. He does so much more than put points on the board. He gives 110% the entire game and on both sides of the ice. He will do anything to help his team win, whether it’s get hit to make a play, back check to save a goal or layout to block a shot. He scored a few goals this year from breakaways off blocked shots. Whenever we needed something to happen to turn the game around we put the pressure on Nick and nine times out of 10 he performed.
“He is more than a good player; he is a great leader. A good team always starts with good leaders and Nick was a great one. I noticed his leadership last year the first day I stepped on the ice as the coach. I do not believe in handing out awards or giving recognition when it is not deserved or earned. I can, without a doubt, say Nick deserves and earned this award.”
Matteis Says
When did you fall in love with hockey?
Hockey has always been a huge part of my life and I feel as though there has never been a moment that I wasn’t in love with the sport so I guess it was the first time I put on my skates.
Favorite moment from the season?
When we came back from a 2-0 deficit against Burlington in our first game of the season and won 3-2 with our third goal coming with 2 minutes left. This was an awesome win and a great way to start the season.
Best teammate?
Over the years through hockey, I have made countless friends and teammates. Although, I cannot remember a hockey season without my best friend and teammate Aiden Hale. We have grown up together playing LAYHA, then moved onto Flames where long car rides were common together. Aiden has always been by my side, and there is no one I would rather have played all these hockey seasons with.
Something others may not know about you?
I am an avid chess player.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
It was a great season and we had a great team but my teammates and I had hoped for a better playoff run, with this being said the season was great and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Favorite sheet of ice to play on?
My favorite sheet of ice I have ever skated on is my backyard rink that we built every year, but TD Garden is a close second.
Go-to offensive move?
My go-to offensive move this season was taking the defender on their outside hip and going around them.
Favorite goal celebration?
Gathering with my teammates on the boards.
Who inspires you in hockey?
One person who I have always found inspiring in hockey is Jack Clarner. I spent a lot of time skating with him on our backyard rinks and he has always been fun to watch because he is such a natural great skater and is now playing at Middlebury College.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry moving forward?
I learned that no matter how well the season is going you have to keep working. We started the season off with an 8-2 record and we got in a slump that we just couldn’t get out of.
Who was the toughest team you faced this season?
Hartford was the toughest team we played; they had three well-rounded lines that were all disciplined and knew how to put the puck in the net.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Take all the opportunities that come your way and everything that you do outside of practice makes a difference in your performance as long as you’re having fun.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I plan to attend either the University of Vermont or UMass Amherst to study chemical engineering and play on their club hockey team.
——
The Record’s Boys Hockey Players of the Year
2021-22: Lyndon’s Nick Matteis
2020-21: North Country’s Daniel Lanoue
2019-20: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2018-19: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2017-18: Lyndon’s Krystof Vanek
2016-17: North Country’s Dana Marsh
2015-16: Lyndon’s Michal Stinil
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Brandon Wells
2013-14: North Country’s Paul Ryan
