Lyndon Lacrosse Enters Inaugural Season As Varsity Sport

LYNDON CENTER — Lacrosse is now an official varsity sport at Lyndon Institute.
After introducing lacrosse to LI in 2020 as a club sport, both the boys and girls Viking teams will play their inaugural season competing as a varsity team during the upcoming spring season.
It is still to be determined what division Lyndon will compete in, but LI athletic director Eric Berry says the Vikings have asked to compete in the lowest division given that they are a start-up program.
Lyndon introduced lacrosse as a club sport in 2020 because there was a great deal of interest from not only the student body, but also staff members.
“We have some faculty members that are also very passionate about the sport and have many qualifications in teaching the sport,” Berry said.
The boys team will be coached by Judd Levine and assisted by CJ MacKinnon. Katelyn Gross, Ellen Tierney and Bridget Atkins will coach the girls team.
In the past, Lyndon has played scrimmages against teams from all over in an effort to develop players’ skills and move toward the goal of becoming a varsity program.
The increase in interest in the sport has not only been noticeable within the high school program, but also throughout the youth levels.
“We have had a large number of students come out for both the boys and girls teams,” Berry said. “The St. Johnsbury Youth lax program has a lot of players, and many of those hail from Lyndon and have attended LI. They have an overflow of players now and not everyone gets the chance to play at the high school level with cuts, etc., whereas with us having varsity teams we can help with that issue.”
The boys currently have 11 games scheduled and the girls nine. Both teams kick off the season on April 14, the boys at Hartford and the girls at Woodstock. Lyndon boys will face St. J twice, while the LI girls tangle with the Hilltoppers once.
