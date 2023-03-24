Lyndon Lacrosse Enters Inaugural Season As Varsity Sport
Anneliese Webber takes part in a lacrosse session during the Kingdom East School District Summer Camp at Lyndon Town School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LYNDON CENTER — Lacrosse is now an official varsity sport at Lyndon Institute.

After introducing lacrosse to LI in 2020 as a club sport, both the boys and girls Viking teams will play their inaugural season competing as a varsity team during the upcoming spring season.

