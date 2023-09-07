Lyndon Men’s Hoops To Open Season Nov. 8

LYNDONVILLE — Vermont State University Lyndon released its 2023-2024 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. The Hornets will open the campaign at home against Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Nov. 8.
The 25-game regular season schedule features 14 North Atlantic Conference matchups. Lyndon will compete in the NAC’s East Division for basketball this season, along with Husson University, Lesley University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College. The Hornets will play all six division rivals twice and will play crossover games against NAC East schools SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference regular season games, including two in-season tournaments. On Nov. 10-11, the Hornets will host the annual Vermont State University Tip-Off Classic. Lyndon will face Framingham State University in the opening round, then Vermont State University Johnson or Vermont State University Randolph on day two.
The Hornets’ second in-season tournament will be the following weekend when they travel to Hamilton College to compete in the Hamilton College Thanksgiving Tournament. Lyndon will square off against Neumann University in the opening round, then either SUNY Morrisville or host Hamilton on day two.
Another schedule highlight will be an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Colgate University on Dec, 6. The Raiders have established themselves as one of the top mid-major programs in college basketball. They are the three-time defending Patriot League champions.
Other non-conference matchups include contests against NAC members SUNY Delhi at home and VTSU Johnson on the road. The Hornets will also host Plattsburgh State University and travel to Norwich University, Clarkson University and Wheaton College.
Veteran head coach David Pasiak returns for his seventh season at the helm of the Hornets. Pasiak is entering his 25th season as a collegiate head coach and his 40th year coaching basketball overall. Lyndon will be seeking its third consecutive NAC playoff berth.
