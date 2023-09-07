Lyndon Men’s Hoops To Open Season Nov. 8
LYNDONVILLE — Vermont State University Lyndon released its 2023-2024 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. The Hornets will open the campaign at home against Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Nov. 8.

The 25-game regular season schedule features 14 North Atlantic Conference matchups. Lyndon will compete in the NAC’s East Division for basketball this season, along with Husson University, Lesley University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College. The Hornets will play all six division rivals twice and will play crossover games against NAC East schools SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.

