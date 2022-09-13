Lyndon Men’s Hoops Unveils 2022-23 Schedule
Buy Now

Visiting Eastern Nazarene topples NVU-Lyndon 87-58 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team released its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.

The Hornets will tip off the season on Nov. 8, when they host New England College.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.