Lyndon Men’s Hoops Unveils 2022-23 Schedule

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team released its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.
The Hornets will tip off the season on Nov. 8, when they host New England College.
A highlight of this year’s schedule will be a pair of exhibition games against NCAA Division I opponents. The Hornets will visit the University of Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 10. Hartford is a longtime member of the America East Conference, but will compete as an independent this season before transitioning to NCAA Division III competition.
Lyndon will then visit defending America East Conference champions, the University of Vermont, on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Hornets last faced the Catamounts in 2018-19.
The 25-game regular season schedule features 14 North Atlantic Conference matchups. NVU-Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for basketball along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College.
The Hornets will play all five division rivals twice and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools SUNY Canton, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and NVU-Johnson. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference regular season games, including two in-season tournaments. On Nov. 12-13, the Hornets will again compete in the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic, this year hosted by NVU-Johnson. Lyndon will face Bryant & Stratton College of Albany in the opening round, then either host NVU-Johnson or Vermont Technical College on day two.
The Hornets’ second in-season tournament will be the Mauro Panaggio Tournament, sponsored by SUNY Brockport and played at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 18-19. Lyndon and Brockport will be joined in the field by Illinois College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Tournament pairings have not yet been announced.
Other home non-conference opponents include New England College in the season opener, Plymouth State University, Wheaton College, Norwich University and Clarkson University. The Hornets will go on the road to play SUNY Plattsburgh and Vermont Tech.
Wheaton features former St. J star Alex Carlisle, who will compete against Hornet guard and brother, Antonio, at Lyndon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Veteran head coach David Pasiak returns for his sixth season guiding the Hornets. Pasiak is entering his 24th season as a collegiate head coach and his 38th year coaching basketball overall. Last season the Hornets earned the program’s first postseason victory since 2017 when they defeated Maine Maritime in the first round of the NAC playoffs. They fell to eventual NAC champion Husson in the conference quarterfinals.
NVU-LYNDON MEN’S 2022-23 SCHEDULE
Nov. 8 New England College 6 p.m.
Nov. 10 at University of Hartford TBD
Nov. 12 at Bryant & Stratton College-Albany 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 TBA at Johnson noon or 2 p.m.
Nov. 17 Plymouth State University 6 p.m.
Nov. 29 Norwich University 5 p.m.
Dec. 1 at University of Vermont 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 University of Maine at Farmington 3 p.m.
Dec. 11 Clarkson University 2 p.m.
Dec. 18 TBA at TBA Daytona Beach, Fla.
Dec. 19 TBA at Daytona Beach, Fla.
Jan. 3 at Plattsburgh State University 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 State University of New York at Canton 7:30
Jan. 10 at University of Maine at Farmington 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 at State University of New York at Delhi 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 at State University of New York at Cobleskill 3 p.m.
Jan. 17 at Vermont Technical College 7 p.m.
Jan. 20 Thomas College 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 Thomas College 3 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Maine Maritime Academy 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Maine Maritime Academy 3 p.m.
Feb. 3 at Husson University 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Husson University 3 p.m.
Feb. 10 University of Maine at Presque Isle 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 University of Maine at Presque Isle 3 p.m.
Feb. 14 Johnson 7:30 p.m.
