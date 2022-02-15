Lyndon Men, Women Advance In NAC Hoop Tourneys

CASTINE, Maine — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Maine Maritime Academy, 69-63, in Tuesday afternoon’s North Atlantic Conference first-round playoff game.
The NAC East fifth-seeded Hornets (7-17) advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal at East top seed Husson University. Fourth-seeded Maine Maritime concluded their season at 4-16.
Tyrese Harris finished with 18 points to lead Lyndon. Luke Fredsell and Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) added 12 and 11 points respectively while Mondwell Bukle chipped in 10 points and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
Carter Rubin paced Maine Maritime with 19 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Curt Heinz posted a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
The Hornets made 24 of 61 shots (39.3%) including nine of 28 (32.1%) from behind the three-point arc. Maine Maritime was 24 for 52 from the floor (46.2%) and seven for 20 (35.0%) from distance. Lyndon held a 34-31 rebounding advantage and forced 19 Mariner turnovers while committing 14 themselves.
Lyndon and Husson on Friday will meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won the first meeting, taking a 92-66 victory at Lyndon on Feb. 4. The Hornets returned the favor the following day, handing the Eagles their first in-division loss with a 111-80 triumph.
Tip-off at Husson is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 5 LYNDON 73, No. 4 MAINE-FARMINGTON 61: In Farmington, Maine, senior guard Lea Crompton delivered a career-high 30 points as the Hornets put away Farmington down the stretch in Tuesday’s North Atlantic Conference first-round playoff game.
The Hornets scored the final nine points of the contest to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round. Lyndon, the fifth seed in the NAC’s East Division, improved to 10-11 on the season. UMF, the fourth seed, ends its season at 10-10
With the Hornets holding a 64-61 lead and 1:19 to go, Crompton knocked down a three-pointer to put the Hornets up six points. Lyndon then got several big stops at the defensive end and salted the game away from the foul line.
Crompton was 11 of 21 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from behind the three-point arc on the way to her career night. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out a team high five assists. Riann Fortin (Derby) scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) added 12 points and eight rebounds. Sage Smith (Colebrook, N.H.) also reached double figures with 10 points.
Alex Bessey paced UMF with 16 points and five assists.
The Hornets were 26 of 56 from the floor (46.4%), including 8 of 18 (44.4%) from behind the three-point arc. The Beavers made 27 of their 69 attempts (39.1%), but only 3 of 26 (11.5%) from long range. Lyndon won the battle of the boards, 40-36.
The Hornets will face East top seed Maine Maritime Academy on Friday. The Mariners swept a pair of regular-season contests from the Hornets, winning 89-39 on Jan. 28, and coming from behind for a 78-71 victory the following day.
Tip-off at Maine Maritime is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
