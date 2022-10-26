Lyndon, North Country, St. J Vie In Football Quarterfinals
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury topples rival Lyndon 48-14 at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the 117th playing of The Game. The Hilltoppers ran their win streak in the rivalry to eight games. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The regular season is complete and Vermont high school football championships are on the line as the Division I-III tournaments get underway this week.

All three area teams are in and looking to pull off road upsets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.