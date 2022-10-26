Lyndon, North Country, St. J Vie In Football Quarterfinals

The regular season is complete and Vermont high school football championships are on the line as the Division I-III tournaments get underway this week.
All three area teams are in and looking to pull off road upsets.
In Division I, fifth-seeded St. J heads to No. 4 Essex on Friday. In D-II, No. 7 North Country makes the 200-mile, three-and-a-half-hour trek to No. 2 Mt. Anthony on Thursday and No. 6 Lyndon visits No. 3 Fair Haven on Saturday night.
DIVISION I
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers started the season with a bang, going 2-0 with blowout wins over Hartford and Middlebury. Then came a road trip to defending champion Essex, which was 0-2 at the time.
There, St. J was looking to go up 14-0 early on, but a Quinn Murphy fumble near the goal line turned the tide and the Hornets went on to a 16-14 victory. It started a three-game losing skid for the Hilltoppers and a four-game win streak for Essex.
Six weeks later, the two tough ball clubs meet again. After a Week 7 loss to CVU, Essex bounced back with a 43-19 triumph over the SeaWolves. St. J enters on a two-game win streak.
Senior quarterback Quinn Murphy has produced 37 of St. J’s 40 touchdowns this season and leads a quick-strike offense. Dawson Wilkins, who has been in on 88 tackles, spearheads the defensive side of the ball.
St. J, plagued by injuries to starters, has become a deeper unit as reserve players have stepped up. And they are playing their best football since Weeks 1-2.
“Although we are still down three starters from the start of the season, the players who stepped in have stepped up and are playing very well,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said.
Essex is also dangerous behind receiver Josh Brown, running back Tanner Robbins and 6-foot-3 lineman Peter Armata.
The goal for the Hilltoppers Friday night?
“Score TDs when we reach the red zone,” Alercio said. “Put Essex into passing situations, cause turnovers, limit penalties.”
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
DIVISION II
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m.
It has been an emotional roller coaster for the Vikings’ final two weeks of the regular season with both of their Northeast Kingdom rivalry games taking place in Weeks 7 and 8.
After a Barrel Bowl victory over North Country and a one-sided loss to St. Johnsbury in the 117th playing of The Game, Lyndon rolls right into another high-stakes match-up — a Division II first-round playoff game at third-seeded Fair Haven Saturday night. Currently on a four-game win streak, the Slaters came out victorious against LI, 49-28, back in Week 3.
During that September matchup, Lyndon jumped out to a first-quarter lead before eventually falling to quarterback Joe Buxton and the Slaters. Both teams hold wins over U-32 and North Country this fall as well as a loss to No. 4 Brattleboro.
Quarterback Ashton Gould (11) and Colby Simpson have combined for 16 rushing touchdowns this season. Jake Sanville (four TDs this season) is coming off a monster Barrel Bowl performance and a rushing score in last week’s clash with the Hilltoppers.
— BY KEVIN DOYON
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2), 7 p.m.
One of the state’s hottest teams through the first month of the season, the Falcons have cooled off since. After winning the first four games, North Country has now lost four in a row entering a D-II first-round matchup against 2021 runner-up Mt. Anthony.
With that being said, those losses have come against No. 1 Bellows Falls, No. 3 Fair Haven, No. 5 Colchester and No. 6 Lyndon — a combined record of 21-10 between the four clubs. The Patriots and Falcons did not meet this fall, but Mount Anthony does sport 25-point victories over two of the previously mentioned teams (Colchester and Lyndon).
For North Country, the key to success will be containing a Patriot offense that has averaged 48 points per game in its victories but just 10 points a game in two losses. It is a similar — yet less drastic — story for the Falcons who average 44 points in wins and 18 in losses.
— BY KEVIN DOYON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.