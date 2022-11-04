Lyndon Ousts St. J, Heads To NVYFL Title Game Nov 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Lyndon's Carter Bean looks to break free. (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now Lyndon and St. Johnsbury teams prior to the game. (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now Papa Fras giving a pre-game pep talk. (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now Parker Thompson and Carter Bean look on. (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Buy Now Owen Fox launches a pass. (Photo by Kara Lawrence) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Vikings have earned a chance at a title.Second-seeded Lyndon ousted the third-seeded Rodliff Raiders (St. Johnsbury) 32-15 in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League semifinals on Sunday at Lyndon Institute. The Vikings will challenge No. 1 Burlington/Winooski in the Division II title game this Saturday at Colchester High School. Game time is 6:30 p.m. NSN will stream the game. More from this section 2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 10 Picks ETS Named America East's Top Rookie Thursday Local Scores (Nov. 3) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule (0) comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Latest News AP News Summary at 9:34 p.m. EDT Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Woodsville Takes Aim At D-IV Soccer Crown Ex-cop guilty of murder in freezing death of 8-year-old son Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents 'With Mike's help': Biden makes case for Calif. congressman Republicans making partisan pitch in Supreme Court race Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94 Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform Ex-Reclamation commissioner to head Arizona water entity Negotiations collapse between Mississippi medical facilities Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. 