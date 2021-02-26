Lyndon Rallies From 18 Down, Knocks Off NEC

LYNDONVILLE — After trailing by 18 points late in the first half, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team rallied for a 94-40 victory over New England College on Thursday evening.
The win was Lyndon’s first over NEC since the 2016-17 season and raised the Hornets’ record to 2-3 on the season. the Pilgrims are winless in three starts.
Peyton Olsen topped five double-figure scorers for Lyndon, finishing with 24 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Tyrese Harris finished with 17 points, including 8 of 9 from the foul line, while Zach Falkenburg and Mondwell Bukle chipped in with 11 points apiece. Antonio Carlisle also reached double figures with 10 points and Luke Fredsell handed out a team-best six assists.
Kareem Octavian led NEC with 24 points and Stephen Fama recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
NEC had command with a 37-19 lead and 5:49 to go in the half and led 47-34 at halftime. Chipping away for much of the first part of the second half, Mondwell Bukle connected on a three-pointer with just over 10 minutes to go and Lyndon was suddenly within one point at 72-71.
Within three points at 78-74 with under three minutes left, Falkenburg drained a three-pointer to bring Lyndon within one. Falkenburg came up with a steal on NEC’s next possession and Olsen was quickly fouled. He went to the line and converted both free throws to give the Hornets their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
Lyndon forced another NEC turnover on the next possession and Carlisle made both free throws to put the Hornets up by three with 1:41 to go. The Hornets then got three consecutive defensive stops, but each time turned the ball over on the following possession. Octavien’s layup off of the third turnover brought the Pilgrims to within one at 91-90 with 38 seconds remaining.
The Hornets again turned the ball over, but were able to get another huge defensive stop, and Harris was fouled with 11 seconds to go. He made 1 of 2 free throws to put Lyndon up by two, then Fama drew a Hornet foul driving to the basket with nine seconds remaining. He missed both free throws, then Harris was fouled and converted both free throws to seal the win.
The two teams will run it back in two days in Henniker, NH. Tip-off in NEC’s Bridges Gymnasium will be 1:00 pm on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
HORNETS ADD LONG ISLAND PITCHER
Emily Anderson, a pitcher from Island Trees High School in Levittown, New York, committed to the compete for the Hornets softball team for 2021-22.
Anderson will be entering her third varsity season at Island Trees this spring. Last spring her season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Anderson was able to make her mark on the travel circuit. She began playing with the Queens Nassau Comets in 2017. Last summer, pitching for the Comets’ 18U team, she threw 137 innings and started 37 of her team’s 53 games in an abbreviated season.
NVU-Lyndon head softball coach Kevin Valentine feels that Anderson will be a great addition to his program. “She brings a little more NY swag to our program,” Lyndon coach Kevin Valentine said. “She will be a nice addition to our pitching staff. She is a hard-working student-athlete who works hard on her craft as a pitcher and who works hard in the classroom as well. She is a high-quality person on and off the field.”
Anderson joins Lauren Siciliano of Lynbrook, N.Y., and Claudia Knapp of Howell, N.J., in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
