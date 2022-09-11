LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon football coach Dan Nolan said his team was “pulling at the chain” in anticipation of their season opener after having to wait an extra week longer than the rest of the state to take the field.
On Saturday, the Vikings used a lethal running attack to move the chains into U-32 territory time and time again — steamrolling the Raiders, 50-21, in a Division II football clash at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Quarterback Ashton Gould relied on his legs rather than his arm for most of the day, rushing for two scores while Jake Sanville added a pair of touchdowns of his own.
“We have a stable of backs that are capable of making game-breaking plays and carrying the load offensively,” Nolan said. “Jake Sanville, Cam Berry, Aiden MacKenzie, Colby Simpson, Jayden Smith, Ethyn Chhoeung, and Ashton Gould are all terrific weapons whose skill sets really complement each other. This balance allows us to spread the ball around and attack the defense with speed, deception, and power.”
Sanville opened things up right out of the gate with a short run into the end zone. Three minutes later, Cam Berry speared an interception on one of U-32’s few throws on the day. On the ensuing drive, Berry unleashed a huge run, being brought down just shy of the end zone.
After a penalty made it first-and-17, Gould took it himself up the left side to extend the lead. He then found Sanville for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
U-32 cut the lead in half with just over a minute to go in the opening quarter off a Daniel Yaeger rushing touchdown.
The Vikings got right back to work.
Gould answered with 50-plus tear then punched it in the end zone for his second TD moments later. Going for two again, Gould connected through the air, this time with Aiden MacKenzie.
The Lyndon defensive line held up quite strong in the first half, limiting the Raider run game to short, choppy gains. The next drive they got a stop, forcing a punt, then collapsed on the kicker after a high snap — MacKenzie making the tackle — to regain possession at the 19.
A point of emphasis for Nolan’s squad was executing in all aspects of the game.
“Coming into the game I was most concerned with our special teams as U-32 has some really dangerous weapons in that phase,” he said. “I was extremely happy with our kicker Aiden MacKenzie, who did an outstanding job of keeping the ball out of Chase Gariboldi’s hands with his directional kicking. Our special teams coordinator Nick Hale has done a great job all season and today was no exception.”
Now with great position to work with, Sanville capitalized, streaking in for another touchdown. Gould linked up with Colby Simpson for two, making it 30-7, and by then the rout was on.
Getting the ball back after another forced punt, Berry rattled off another big run and on the next play, Simpson found his way into the end zone to make it 36-7 at the half.
Jayden Smith rushed in for a third-quarter touchdown, as did U-32’s Cal Smith. Smith converted again in the fourth quarter, but by then the game was out of reach.
Ethan Lussier stepped in at quarterback and delivered the game’s only passing touchdown, a 10-yard delivery to Mackenzie with 4:54 remaining.
Despite playing even in the second half, the Vikings were primarily in control from start to finish. Still, Nolan needs to see more from his team if they want to go deep into this year’s postseason.
“We were somewhat uneven in all phases of the game today,” Nolan said. “We had too many penalties and mental errors on both sides of the ball. I was pleased with the win, but we certainly have a lot of corrections to make.
“As we move forward, we are going to have to eliminate unforced errors and continue to grow in all phases of the game. Ultimately this was a good start for us and we are looking forward to next week.”
Waiting for them next Saturday is a Fair Haven squad that defeated U-32 the previous week, 35-12. The Slaters fell 35-19 to Bellows Falls in Week 2, the team that ended LI’s season last year in the D-II semifinals.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Fair Haven.
