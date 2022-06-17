LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon capped a dominant undefeated spring on the diamond with its second consecutive Division II softball title.
Then the Vikings cleaned up the postseason awards.
Seniors Isabelle Priest and Brydie Barton were named Capital League co-players of the year while Chris Carr earned coach of the year honors, it was announced on Thursday.
The awards were picked by the league’s coaches.
Barton, a big bat in the heart of the LI lineup, batted .557 with 13 doubles, eight triples and 32 RBI, while covering plenty of ground in left field. She finished a triple short of the cycle and collected four RBI in the semifinals, then collected two more RBI in the state final — a 5-3 victory over Enosburg in the state final at Castleton University.
Priest, the speedy table-setter at the top of the order, hit .565 with six doubles, six triples, 23 RBI and scored 46 runs. She was also an impeccable defender in center field.
“To have two players for player of the year means the world to me,” Carr said. “I am so proud of them and what they have accomplished, not only this year, but throughout their careers. I am so grateful to have coached those two along with all the other players.”
Carr guided the top-seeded Vikings to a 19-0 record this spring — his two-time champion club going 34-1 over the past two seasons. Earlier this season, the eighth-year LI coach, along with assistants Kevin Ruggles and Randy Boulay, surpassed the 100-win milestone.
“For my fellow Capital League coaches to vote for me is quite the honor,” Carr said. “I am blessed to have this honor bestowed on me and it’s something I will cherish forever. It goes right up there with the back-to-back championships and I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches and the kids for making me look good.”
Priest and Barton, meanwhile, were joined by classmate Emma Newland, Viking sophomore ace Jaydin Royer (13Ks in state final) and Lake Region sophomore Tyra Scelza on the All-Capital first team.
In total, 15 area players were honored on the first, second and honorable mention teams.
The full list is below.
2022 All-Capital Softball Teams
As selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Co-Players of the Year
Brydie Barton, Lyndon, Sr., OF
Isabelle Priest, Lyndon, Sr., OF
Coach of the Year
Chris Carr, Lyndon
First Team
Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow, Fr., P
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon, Soph., P
Makenna Simmons, Oxbow, Jr., C
Allie Guthrie, U-32, Sr., 1B
Emma Newland, Lyndon, Sr., 2B
Elyse Kelley, U-32, Jr., 3B
Mariah Hoar, Spaulding, Sr., SS
Isabelle Priest, Lyndon, Sr., OF
Brydie Barton, Lyndon, Sr., OF
Tyra Scelza, Lake Region, Soph., OF
——
Second Team
Cydney Ferrer, Spaulding, Sr., P
Ashleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Fr., P
Rebecca Mckelvey, Spaulding, Jr., C
Natalie Tenney, Lyndon, Sr., C
Molly Smith, Lyndon, Soph., 1B
Ashlyn Hicks, Lake Region, Jr., 2B
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon, Sr., 3B
Imogyn Cote, Lyndon, Sr., SS
Alexis Sicard, Lake Region, Sr., OF
Lily Lahaye, Oxbow, Soph., OF
Hadlee Allen, Oxbow, Soph., OF
——
Honorable Mention
Evelyn McAdoo, Lamoille, Soph., P
Taylor Menard, Lake Region, Sr., C
Olivia Demag, Lamoille, Sr., C
Taylor Keel, Spaulding, Fr., 1B
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Soph., 1B
Taylor Bean, Oxbow, Sr., 1B
Faith Eastman, Oxbow, Soph., 3B
Kiki Hayward, U-32, Jr., SS
Maggi Ellsworth, Oxbow, Fr., SS
Alexa Kosakowski, Oxbow, Sr., OF
Destiny Glover, Lake Region, Jr., OF
Addy Bar, U-32, Sr., OF
