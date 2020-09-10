LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior Chris Chichester established himself as one of the top runners in the North Atlantic Conference in 2019. For the 39-year-old Chichester, his path to Lyndon and the Hornet cross-country team was certainly the road less traveled.
Chichester burst onto the NAC cross country scene last fall, debuting with a fifth-place finish at the Colby-Sawyer College Charger Invitational, and then racing to second at the Vermont state championship with a time of 27 minutes, 51 seconds over the 8K course.
Chichester’s season culminated with an eighth-place finish at the NAC Championship, and a near season-best time of 27:34 in very cold temperatures at the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship. He was named to the NAC All-Conference first team and to the NAC men’s XC sportsmanship team.
Chichester’s journey to Lyndon started after graduating from Mount Morris High School in Western New York in 1999. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, competing in in soccer, basketball, baseball and golf. His only foray into cross country came in his junior year. He posted a time of 18:42 in the 5K before his season was cut short due to injury.
Following a foray as an English major at the University of South Carolina, Chichester returned home after two years. In early 2002, Chichester started to get serious running for the first time since high school.
“I started getting into shape, weighing all the ingredients, mixing it up, lifting all this stuff,” he said. “I’m like I wonder if I can just run a mile. I went to a race at RIT and signed up for a 200. It was OK but I was winded. I was not pleased so I started running. I could barely do a mile.”
Around that time his younger brother, Tim, was gaining attention as an up-and-coming high school runner.
“I really thought that I could that I could get faster than him again,” Chichester said.
His first goal was to break 20 minutes in the 5K. He accomplished that benchmark in his second race, on July 4, 2003, and started breaking 20 consistently.
One of Chichester’s friends, Josh Harter, was racing regularly and started taking him to races around Rochester. He also spent his winters training indoors at SUNY Geneseo, where his brother had enrolled.
“My training had been substantial,” Chichester said. “I had a girlfriend that was on the team at Geneseo. I was surrounding myself with other runners. I was by no means the best runner in my group of associates. Plus my brother was super fast. Way faster than I was.”
His next breakthrough came in the summer of 2005 when he finished a 5K in 17:12. Then in the summer of 2009, he cracked the 17-minute mark in a pair of races in Rochester.
Chichester gradually began extending his distance.
“I didn’t necessarily have a super goal in mind. I started running longer distances,” he said. “I hopped into a marathon in Albany and was able to complete it. I didn’t just finish it, I broke three hours.”
He took fifth out of 74 runners in the Hudson Mohawk Marathon in Albany, N.Y., in February of 2009, finishing in 2:55:07. A year later he finished 17th in a field of 2348 runners at the Suntrust National Marathon in Washington, D.C., crossing the finish line in 2:45:05.
Chichester, the oldest of six siblings, was carving out his own niche in a decorated family of runners. Both his brother, Tim, and his sister, Jessica, have competed at the United States Olympic Trials and have notched top-five finishes among Americans at the Boston Marathon. His youngest brother, Alex, has also competed at a high level.
Chichester relocated to Vermont in 2010. In September of 2011 he landed a job as a technician with Wild Branch Solutions, Inc., an information technology support company based in Orleans.
Chichester eventually saw his training start to wane, going through a period from late 2013 to late 2017 where he didn’t run competitively at all. “It was pretty much life getting in the way. I got married, got dogs, bought a house.”
A visit from his brothers in 2016 changed that. After doing a couple of runs with them, he began to ramp up his running. He ran his first competitive race in nearly four years in August of 2017 in Irasburg.
In the fall of 2018, Chichester began supporting Kingdom East schools for Wild Branch. He relocated from Orleans to Lyndonville that October and recommitted himself to his training.
“That’s when the nose hit the grindstone. I did not miss a day of running since then,” he said.
He enrolled part-time at NVU-Lyndon in January of 2019, and started to consider running competitively for the Hornets. “I just filled out the form online. I wasn’t 100% sure that I could do it or if I was in that kind of shape.”
Shortly thereafter Chichester had a meeting with Hornet cross-country coach Hayden Bunnell on the treadmill in the NVU-Lyndon fitness center.
“He had tried to get a hold of me a bunch of times. I didn’t know if I was even worth the time so I wasn’t replying back,” Chichester said. “After two or three months of solid training I wrote back. At that point I was certain I could help the team. I was just thinking that I would be able to finish the race. I was looking at the times from the season before and I wouldn’t embarrass myself.”
Chichester enrolled full-time at Lyndon in the fall of 2019 and began to make his mark on the Hornet cross-country program. He was named the program’s Most Valuable Player in his inaugural season and brought a sense of maturity and dedication to the program.
Chichester keeps a remarkably full schedule. Beside being a full-time student, working full-time, and training daily, he has also taken in and helped raise several foster children. He is engaged and enjoys hiking. He also built a sugar shack behind the house he bought in Lyndonville, and plans to use it to make his own maple syrup.
Although Chichester has so many varied responsibilities, he has not allowed them to distract from his academic pursuits. He was named to the President’s List in both of his full-time semesters at NVU, and has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average at both NVU and CCV.
Chichester may graduate this spring, depending on how he is able to coordinate his remaining courses.
“There’s a chance that I will graduate this spring. If not I will be back in the fall. I’ll just keep coming back until I get that degree. I wish they had a grad program here for computer science. I would take it.”
In the present, Chichester is adapting to the new realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on he was able to use the move to online delivery to his advantage, both as a college student and as an IT professional. “I was completely thriving. I wouldn’t say I loved it, but with my schedule I was running around from school to school. All of the sudden I could sit at my desk and do these remote sessions. Then at 3 I could go out to run. Once I got in a groove it was very convenient.”
Chichester is also coping with the disruption that the pandemic has created for college athletes.
“It did stink about athletics,’ Chichester said. “My goal was to break my age in 10K on the track. I like it that the season is suspended by the NCAA. I’m very optimistic that something is going to happen. I don’t know what it is. I wish we had a real season. I think we could maybe win the conference. Motivation is not the issue. The issue is time because the practices are a little slower. The motivation is not lacking at all.”
Chichester also sees a silver lining if cross-country competition is ultimately unable to take place this year. “Now that I may have another year it might stink to be a year older. But I think it’s fine. Taking that time off that wasn’t running, I think realistically I’m closer to a 20-something as far as miles.”
Chichester has a very unique goal once his college days are over and his running career winds down.
“My long term goal, I’m planning on colonizing Mars by 2030,” he said. “I would like to go there for about a decade and help out, then come back. I made a decision during the pandemic. I think I would like to join the colonists. Plus I think it’s really smart for humans to not just be on one spot.”
Before that, Chichester still has a lot of miles to log and races to run right here at Lyndon.
