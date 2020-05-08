Sage Gosselin made a name for himself between the posts at Lyndon Institute.
It’s only fitting the standout goaltender will play his college soccer at Post University.
The 18-year-old senior signed his letter of intent on Thursday to compete for the Division II program out of Waterbury, Conn.
“It’s definitely a dream come true for me and a big step in the right direction,” said Gosselin, who lives in Plainfield and spent four years at LI. “Coming from a small town and a tight-knit community, it’s not just a win for me, but a win for the community where I am from. It also shows that you can come from anywhere and go anywhere, you just have to put in the work.”
His hard work paid dividends.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Gosselin was our 2019 Boys Soccer Player of the Year while being named a Division II All-State and All-Capital first-team selection.
He was instrumental in the playoffs too, helping 11th-seeded Lyndon upset No. 6 Lake Region 2-1 in first round of the D-II tournament — the Vikings’ first playoff win in 16 years.
Post University is getting a talented player who is cool under pressure, and has great range, athleticism and instincts in net.
“I am really happy for Sage and his family,” said LI coach Dick McCarthy. “The amount of time, energy, and support that his family have shown Sage over his soccer career has been nothing short of amazing. I am thrilled to see all that hard work and support come to fruition at a soccer program the caliber of Post University.”
Gosselin chose Post over a large number of schools, including Millersville, Adelphi and Penn. He earned a combined merit/athletic scholarship of $20,000.
“They were really supportive and had everything I was looking for,” Gosselin said. “It checked all the boxes. It felt comfortable. I felt supported in a family way.”
The diversity at Post mirrored that at Lyndon. That was a big selling point.
“When I first went to LI, I came to a school not knowing anybody and I came into a soccer team that was very diverse,” Gosselin said. “There were players of different nationalities and from different cultures and looking back on my freshman year, I absolutely loved it, even though we sometimes had our conflicts on the field.
“I just love the diversity of the Post program. It’s a 40-man team with half being from America and the other half being international. I am excited to get back on the pitch, have a good time and make some new friends.”
Gosselin is joining a program coming off a historic campaign.
The Eagles won their second consecutive Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference tournament title to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA D-II Tournament. There, the No. 9 Eagles knocked off No. 8 Millersville 3-2 for the program’s first NCAA tourney win and followed it up by stunning top-seeded Adelphi 1-0 for their first berth in the Sweet 16.
Back in Vermont, Gosselin is trying to stay prepared in the midst of a pandemic. He’s running, working out and getting as many touches as he can on the soccer ball.
With his college destination locked in, Gosselin is ready for the next step in his academic and athletic career.
But he won’t be forgotten at LI.
“As for our Lyndon Institute team, Sage will become one of the legends; a player who stepped off of our field and onto a college pitch,” McCarthy said. “With hard work and desire, dreams come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.