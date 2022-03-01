Lyndon’s Iga Stepniak Captures State Slalom Title At Burke

EAST BURKE — Lyndon Institute junior Iga Stepniak won the Vermont high school girls slalom championship on Tuesday at Burke.
Champlain Valley Union, meanwhile, won the overall state boys and girls championships, skiing expertly in tough conditions on a blustery day.
In Tuesday’s slalom race, “the wind was blowing in every direction – it didn’t play a strong role, and the visibility wasn’t bad, but it was cold,” St. J coach Patrick Anderson said.
Twelve skiers went off the course in the first run of the girls race, and 15 boys DNF’d their first runs.
“It didn’t take long to expose blue ice on the course,” Anderson said.
There were some good results as well.
Stepniak claimed the crown in a two-run time of 1:42.61, beating out Blythe Fitch-O’Leary of Rice (1:43.61). Iga’s twin sister, Emma, finished in sixth place despite a hiccup. It came on the heels of Monday’s second-place finish in GS.
“Emma had to hike a little on her second run,” LI coach John Kresser said.
The Hilltoppers’ Keating Maurer was ninth. “Two good days for Keating, 13th [in Monday’s GS], ninth today. Good to see for a senior,” Anderson noted.
Bouncing back from Monday, Lyndon’s Alvaro Bertran finished third in the boys race. “He skied like he was on a bronco his first run, with elbows and knees flying everywhere, but he managed,” Vikings coach John Kresser said. In a way, he added of the conditions, “it was ice fishing on the hill, like a frozen river,” he said.
“The Hilltopper boys didn’t have their best day. Zack Alamuddin, Cam Clark and Liam Rice had DNFs, while David Kantor DQ’d after finishing his first run in 50.91.
“Just not our day,” Anderson said. “Anything can happen in a slalom, and it did to us today. One little tactical mistake was costly.” Indeed, just one of St. J’s six boys skiers finished their two runs.
In the girls race, Lyndon’s Brianne Allegra and Clara Bertran had DNFs.
H.S. EASTERNS: St. J’s Edwin Stephenson and David Kantor will be in this weekend’s High School Easterns at Attitash, along with the Stepniaks and Bertran. Slalom racing is Friday, girls GS Saturday and boys GS Sunday.
GIRLS 2 DAY COMBINED SCORE
CVU 119, Rice 120, Stowe 129, WUHS 144, BBA 149, SJ 206, LI 235, MMU 254, Rut 304, Lam 335, BHS 349, MSJ 405
BOYS 2 DAY COMBINED SCORE
CVU 55, WUHS 115, MMU 126, SB 168, Rice 221, Rut 234, BBA 259, Stowe 262, SJ 317, Colch 318, MSJ 320, Thet 408.
GIRLS SLALOM
1. Iga Stepniak, LI, 1:42.61; 2. Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Rice, 1:43.61; 3. Chloe Masillo, WUHS, 1:44.19; 4. Franny Levitas, BBA, 1:45.25; 5. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:45.82. Local: 6. Emma Stepniak, LI, 1:48.29; 9. Keating Maurer, SJ, 1:50.73; 33. Abby Kantor, SJ, 2:08.70; 38. Alia Davis, SJ, 2:23.21; 39. Ruby Rolfe, SJ, 2:24.34; 44. Elizabeth Lopes, SJ, 2:42.43.
BOYS SLALOM
1. Rex Jewell, SB, 1:29.65; 2. Justin Shafrirz, SB, 1:31.08; 3. Alvaro Bertran Farga, LI, 1:32.13; 4. Bode Wood, WUHS, 1:32.69; 5. George Francisco, CV, 1:32.75. Local: 19. Forster Goodrich, SJ, 1:43.95; 25. Kealey Ouellette, LI, 1:50.66; 39. Carlos Cami, LI, 2:08.72.
