About Kelleigh
Age: 18
School: Lyndon
Grade: Senior
Hometown: West Burke
Parents: Kirsten and Craig Simpson
Siblings: Ashleigh Simpson
Season Highlights
• The hard-throwing 5-foot-5 right-hander posted a 10-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, striking out 146 batters and allowing just 12 runs in 72⅓ innings. With a prolific fastball (58-62 mph) and baffling curveball among her five-pitch arsenal, she delivered three no-hitters, including authoring an 18-strikeout perfect game against North Country.
• Simpson led the Vikings to a 15-1 record and the Division II state championship — a 9-2 triumph over Enosburg.
• Headed to play ball at Division II St. Michael’s College in the fall, she also batted .444 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBI.
• Simpson was named Gatorade’s Vermont softball player of the year, the first Viking to earn the honor. She also earned Capital player of the year honors.
Coach Says
“Kelleigh is the most down-to-earth kid and a pleasure to coach,” Chris Carr said. “She is the first one picked on the playground to build a team around. A true team player that everyone looked up to. What can I say about her season? She threw three no-hitters with the school’s first perfect game. When she pitches, you stay out of her way and let her do her thing. She has received game balls during the year but has given them away to her teammates.”
Kelleigh Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I was recently diagnosed with asthma and I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to play to my full potential. However, it turned out to only be a minor hurdle.
Did you accomplish all your goals this season?
I feel like I completed the goals I had set for this year, which included having over 100 strikeouts in the season, getting Gatorade player of the year, and helping my team win a Division II state title.
What are your big goals/how can you improve as a player heading to St. Mike’s?
My goal is to reach 65 mph and I am hoping to do this by working on my strength and conditioning and my pitching mechanics. I hope to locate my pitches better to improve so I can contribute as an incoming freshman.
When did you fall in love with softball?
My love for the game definitely came from 9/10 All-Stars when I was put in to pitch and failed. I had let my teammates down and I told myself I was never going to do that again. From that day forward, I worked my hardest to be the best player I could be for my teammates.
Best single performance this season?
For me, I believe my best performance was my perfect game. For the team, I know our best performance was the championship game because we had to get creative with our hitting to put up runs and keep our emotions in check until the game was over, and we did very well with both of these.
Favorite moment this season?
The bus ride home from the championship game was by far the best moment this season. The whole team was singing and dancing, including the coaches. Then, when we got back into town and the community was there supporting us. It was definitely a moment I will never forget.
Something others may not know about you?
When I was younger, I showed cows at the local fairs. As I got older, it began to be too much to show cows and play softball in the summer so I had to choose. My love for softball was greater than my love for showing cows.
Toughest batter you faced this season?
There were several good hitters I faced this year, but one that stands out is Samera Rideout from Rutland. We play for Vermont Storm together and I have seen how hard she works to be a great player. I had to be very careful when pitching to her.
What is your go-to pitch?
Definitely my curveball.
Best teammate?
It would be so incredibly hard to choose just one teammate because they were all great and contributed to our success in some way.
Who inspires you?
Jennie Finch inspires me because she does clinics all over the world while being a mom and coaches her kids.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Don’t be scared to fail. You will learn more about the athlete you are on a bad day at practice than you will on a good day.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
The best advice I have received is to write down goals I have for myself as an athlete and put them on my nightstand so they are the first thing I look at when I wake up and to work hard every day to reach those goals.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
In the fall I will be attending Saint Michael’s College where I will be double majoring in secondary education and mathematics while playing softball.
In 2030, I will be … ?
Hopefully, I will be teaching at a local high school and coaching softball.
——
The Record’s Softball Players of the Year
2021: Lyndon’s Kelleigh Simpson
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: Lyndon’s Ariel Switser
2018: White Mountains’ Haile Hicks
2017: White Mountains’ Katlyn Coulter
2016: Lyndon’s Zea Macris
2015: White Mountains’ Rebecca Hicks
2014: White Mountains’ Erika Millett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.