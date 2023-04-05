Lyndon’s Libby Named NAC Defensive Player of Week

Lyndon's Elias Libby. Courtesy photo Lyndon athletics)

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s lacrosse player Elias Libby has been named the North Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending April 2.

Libby, a native of Rockport, Maine, is the first Lyndon player to earn one of the NAC’s weekly awards since Spencer Aubin was named player of the week in April of 2019. He is also Lyndon’s first defensive player of the week since Marcus Bessette earned the honor in April of 2018.

