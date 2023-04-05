Lyndon’s Libby Named NAC Defensive Player of Week

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s lacrosse player Elias Libby has been named the North Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending April 2.
Libby, a native of Rockport, Maine, is the first Lyndon player to earn one of the NAC’s weekly awards since Spencer Aubin was named player of the week in April of 2019. He is also Lyndon’s first defensive player of the week since Marcus Bessette earned the honor in April of 2018.
Libby, a freshman long stick midfielder, came within an eyelash of establishing a pair of all-time NCAA Division III single-game records in Lyndon’s 11-6 victory over Cazenovia College on Sunday. He recorded 29 ground balls, the second-highest total ever in a Division III game behind only Shawn McDanel of La Roche College, who had 31 against Franciscan University in 2018. He also finished with 14 caused turnovers, second only to Nathan Batallas of Anna Maria College, who had 15 against Wheelock College in 2015. Libby also won 13 of 21 faceoffs in the game, scored a goal and had two assists.
In Lyndon’s other game this week, Libby recorded 11 ground balls and six caused turnovers with two goals and an assist in the Hornets’ loss to SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Libby and the Hornets are scheduled to return to the field on Saturday afternoon for a North Atlantic Conference home game against SUNY Canton. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
