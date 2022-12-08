Lyndon’s Martin, SJA’s Henderson Represent Vermont At Volleyball Senior Showcase

Lyndon's Grace Martin, front row, middle, and St. Johnsbury's Jayden Henderson, front row, second from right, represented Vermont at the 2022 Northern New England Volleyball Senior Showcase at Plymouth State on Nov. 20, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Two local high school volleyball standouts took to the court one last time, representing Vermont at the 2022 Northern New England Senior Showcase at Plymouth State on Nov. 20.
Lyndon Institute’s Grace Martin and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jayden Henderson were named to the 13-player roster of Vermont seniors. Of the roughly 40 eligible seniors for selection — those that made All-State teams — Martin and Henderson were both chosen to the final roster.
Henderson was an All-Metro first-teamer, leading the Hilltoppers to the number eight seed in Division I and a trip to the quarterfinals. Martin, a Lake/Capital Division first-team selection, helped the Vikings to the nine seed in D-I.
“It was a really fun event, Plymouth State was incredibly welcoming,” LI coach Tamara Martin said. “New Hampshire had several D-I recruited athletes and definitely dominated — but Vermont held their own.”
The two teams played the full five matches for exhibition purposes, even though New Hampshire had already won.
The neighboring states began playing the All-Star match in 2016.
