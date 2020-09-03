Kolton Niemann, a men’s soccer and men’s tennis student athlete at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, is one of eight national finalists for the 2020 Division III LGBTQ Student Athlete of the Year Award, which honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence and service/leadership of LGBTQ student-athletes.
Niemann, known as Ken to his friends and teammates at NVU-Lyndon, is a multi-sport athlete pursuing a degree in Exercise Science with a concentration in Athletic Training. He is an active member of the Sports Medicine Club and volunteers in the Athletic Training room as well as with the Strength and Conditioning Program on campus. He is also an outspoken advocate for mental health.
But it wasn’t always this way.
Niemann first identified publicly as a transgender male as a senior in high school. He came out to a trusted English teacher, and then to his classmates in a speech made in a public speaking class with that same teacher. It was a small high school in Au Sable, New York, and he wasn’t sure how people would respond.
But the three-sport high school athlete found tremendous support from his friends, family, and soccer, wrestling and softball coaches.
He carried that confidence to Lyndonville, where he found another warm welcome. Professors and staff members were respectful of his preferred pronouns and used his preferred name, Ken. He made friends quickly and was well liked on campus right away. He wanted to be the student-athlete he had always been, but he had to make some sacrifices to do it.
He had not begun transitioning medically yet, which meant he was eligible to play women’s sports. He joined the softball team and again met a warm welcome. But something wasn’t right.
“I just remember feeling separate from my team in a way, because I could never – I never was the same as my teammates. Never really wanted to be, I guess,” he said. “The social aspect was good; I never had any issues. I just always felt there was that barrier that you just can’t break through to be with the rest of your teammates.”
Nevertheless, Niemann persisted with softball until a serious concussion sidelined him just as the spring season got underway. His symptoms were so severe that he was basically stuck in his room for weeks, unable to attend class or practices, or socialize with friends in loud spaces.
“It was really heartbreaking to know that it wasn’t something physically wrong with me, I could still walk and do all these things, but just my brain was not cooperating with my body.”
Niemann followed doctor’s orders and coped by finding new things to do. He explored the cross-country trails on campus and did a lot of coloring. He took the opportunity to make friends from his major that were not student athletes. But with so much missed classwork, the end of the semester was really stressful and his anxiety turned up a notch.
When Niemann returned to Lyndon as a sophomore, he had conquered his concussion and felt more comfortable in his own skin. He had begun to transition medically, and wanted to play on the men’s tennis team.
The NCAA’s policies for transgender student-athletes, however, made it a difficult process. Because he had started taking hormones, including testosterone. which is a banned substance, his eligibility had to be approved by an NCAA medical panel.
“It was a very, very difficult process,” he reflected, “and I had to do it again when I came back from my leave of absence, because my eligibility that way had dropped because I wasn’t here for two full semesters. So going through it, and then going through it again – it took months just to get, you know, you’d send stuff in and then they’d send it back and be like ‘no we need more, we need more, we need more,’ and I felt like if I wasn’t so determined to want to play tennis then I wouldn’t have gone through it.
“Like, if someone is on the fence about it, and they have to go through this whole process, I feel like that’s going to turn people away that are transgender that want to play NCAA sports, because it’s a very long, drawn-out process.”
Once he was permitted to practice and compete as a fully-participating member of the men’s tennis team, he was finally able to be his genuine self. He became a team representative for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), helping to coordinate activities and events including the annual athletics banquet for which he made the year-in-review slideshow. He was proud to be part of an event that has so much meaning for Hornet student-athletes each year.
“I never wanted to be known as a student-athlete when I played softball, because I didn’t want anybody to know I was playing on the softball team, Whereas when I transitioned and I was playing men’s tennis, you know, I wanted to say ‘I’m an athlete, I’m going to strength, this is my sport, and I’m really proud of it.’”
While athletically things were improving for Niemann, he continued to battle with anxiety and panic attacks. At first, he’d panic about taking long trips off campus. Then he didn’t want to leave campus at all. Then it became a struggle to leave his room to go to class, or the dining hall.
He’d have seven or eight panic attacks every day. The unrelenting anxiety prevented him from competing for the tennis team as a junior and his mental health continued to spiral.
Niemann took a leave of absence from school the next fall and went home to get healthy. Unfortunately, things got worse before they got better. Without classes to go to, or even a dining hall to walk to, his situation deteriorated. He stopped eating. He couldn’t take care of himself.
On January 7, 2019, Niemann was handcuffed and transported to the local hospital by officers from the New York State Police Department. Once at the hospital, Niemann checked himself into the inpatient psychiatric unit where he stayed for six days.
“It was very hard to accept that I couldn’t help myself at that point, and I needed to lean on the doctors and lean on meds because I was very hesitant of losing my personality going on meds, because you just hear horror stories of people being zombies and I never wanted that to happen to me.”
He continued outpatient care after his hospital stay, and fought to overcome the anxiety of traveling the short distance to the doctor’s office. Day by day, he overcame obstacles and started to feel better. Instead of being a zombie, Niemann started to blossom.
After months of hard work on himself, Niemann returned to Lyndon and played both men’s soccer and men’s tennis in 2019-20. He likes soccer because of the large team camaraderie, physicality, and the energy of getting hyped-up to play. He likes tennis because of the individual performance aspect — “win or lose, it’s all on me.” He is a valuable member on both squads.
“I knew he had a very welcoming personality when I first met him and we clicked together right away,” said Laura Laramee, head coach for the men’s tennis team. “He has changed in the last few years, first with confidence in his game and then his personality as a person. He developed into a team leadership role very easily. I have had him as a captain for three years as he is very respectful to others and they are to him as well. Ken is the kind of person you want by your side on and off the court. I know he has a bright future in front of him.”
Head men’s soccer coach Rob Carey said: “What stood out the most to me was his willingness push at practice, and he knew the role he was playing to help make our starting keeper better. In doing so, Ken was selfless and a valuable member of our team. He is also heavily involved in our strength and conditioning program as a student coach. He is never late to a practice and is always ready to grind and put in a day’s work! Often, he can be found on the field training during the off hours as well.”
Last November, Niemann drove by himself from Vermont to Illinois to see a friend, and together they drove to South Carolina, and eventually back to Vermont and New York.
“Being able to go from my lowest point of not being able to leave a dorm room, to traveling halfway across the country without even thinking about it, is just amazing to me still. It blows my mind,” he says with a giant smile.
Counseling and medications continue for Ken, but the best medicine is talking about his experiences. He was a major part of the Hornets’ virtual “Sting the Stigma” mental health campaign last spring, and he is an open resource for people on campus. He wants others who struggle with mental health issues to know they are not alone, and to know that help is available if you simply accept it. He also wants fellow LGBTQ peers to hear the same message.
“People are way more accepting than you give them credit for. I’ve been judgmental in the past, like ‘aw no they wouldn’t understand,’ but even if someone doesn’t understand, and they’re on your side, and you know they care about you and stuff like that, they’re going to make that effort to understand if they don’t get it.”
“Coming out in the LGBTQ community is the same thing. Talking to people – being like ‘it doesn’t seem like anybody else is feeling this way,’ or ‘no one else is dealing with this’ – there are resources out there for you that you don’t even know about yet.”
On being nominated for this award, Ken says: “It feels good to know that there are people like me, maybe not exactly like me, but within the community participating in sport and it’s not shutting people out of sports. We can still be with our peers in places that 20 years ago people would never have thought of.
“I like the platform to be able to say hey, I can do it and I overcame all of this. I mean, you can do it too.”
