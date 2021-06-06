SOUTH BURLINGTON — Bryon Noyes made some noise while Nina Seemann snagged one title and added a runner-up finish at Saturday Division’s II track and field championships at South Burlington High School.
Noyes, a Lyndon junior, claimed state titles in shot put (43-8) and discus with a personal-best heave of 129-0 to lead the Vikings to a sixth-place team finish (33 points).
The Lyndon girls accumulated 18 points to finish in ninth, powered by Nina Seemann. The Vikings senior won triple jump with a leap of 31-10.25 and was second in pole vault, clearing 8-11.75. Emma Briggs won PV with a height of 10-6.
A thunder delay combined with a hotly disputed officiating issue in javelin forced the remainder of the meet to be postponed until Thursday, the Times Argus reported. The U-32 boys and girls teams, however, have an insurmountable lead and will sweep the titles.
There were a handful of other boys scorers for the Vikings. Logan Currier was fourth in pole vault 9-6.25 while Andrzej Prince was sixth (8-11.75). Holden Middleton was sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.08). Junior Gabe Cole took sixth in the 800 meters (2:11.29) while Lyndon’s 4x800 team of Aiden Bogie, Kace Colby, Cole and Prince grabbed fourth in 9:07.67.
Girls Team Scores (After 17 of 18 events)
1. U-32 107; 2. Burr & Burton 68; 3. Rice 67; 4. Fair Haven 47; 5. Middlebury 44; 6. Lamoille 38; 7. Bellows Falls 35; 8. Hartford 30; 9. Lyndon 18; 10. Peoples 16.5; 11. Montpelier 14; 12. Milton. 11; 13. Mount Abraham 10.5; 14. Missisquoi 10; 15. Spaulding 6; 16. Harwood 5.
Boys Team Scores (After 17 of 18 events)
1. U-32 123; 2. Bellows Falls 83; 3. Spaulding 56; 4. Milton 42; 4. Missisquoi 42; 6. Lyndon 33; 7. Peoples 27; 8. Burr & Burton 26; 9. Lamoille 24; 10. Fair Haven 20; 11. Hartford 18; 12. Montpelier 15; 13. Middlebury 13; 14. Mount Abraham; 15. Rice 2.
