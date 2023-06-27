Lyndon’s Rachel Palladino Nominated For NAC And NCAA Woman of Year

Recently graduated Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Rachel Palladino (Manlius, N.Y.) was nominated for both the National Collegiate Athletic Association and North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year awards. Both awards encompass all facets of the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete experience.
Palladino completed Bachelor of Science degrees in Atmospheric Sciences and Mathematics in May. She graduated with a 3.93 grade-point average and was named to the President’s List or Dean’s List in every semester of her enrollment at Lyndon. Palladino received Lyndon’s Green & Gold Award, recognizing the female student-athlete with the highest grade point average, in 2022-23. She has also been named to the NAC’s All-Academic Team on numerous occasions.
Palladino was a four-year member of both the women’s soccer team and the women’s lacrosse team. On the soccer pitch, she was a three-year team captain, playing center midfield, wing and stopper. She received the Hornet women’s soccer Guts & Grit Award in both 2021 and 2023.
Palladino reflected on her experiences as a student-athlete: “We are all one community who are here to build each other up, whether on the same team or not. I hope that as a leader on my teams I was able to bring a positive attitude and pass it along to my teammates. Though it has taken longer to build these programs than I had hoped, I am a better person for these experiences.”
Palladino is among eight outstanding female student-athletes that have been nominated for the NAC Woman of the Year award. The NAC Woman of the Year award is modeled after the NCAA’s Woman of the Year program. The NAC Woman of the Year will be announced in early July, and honored on her campus during the 2023-2024 academic year.
The NAC Woman of the Year nominees are all nominated for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
