Lyndon’s Rachel Palladino Nominated For NAC And NCAA Woman of Year
Rachel Palladino was nominated for both the National Collegiate Athletic Association and North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year awards. (Courtesy NVU-Lyndon-Athletics)

Recently graduated Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athlete Rachel Palladino (Manlius, N.Y.) was nominated for both the National Collegiate Athletic Association and North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year awards. Both awards encompass all facets of the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete experience.

Palladino completed Bachelor of Science degrees in Atmospheric Sciences and Mathematics in May. She graduated with a 3.93 grade-point average and was named to the President’s List or Dean’s List in every semester of her enrollment at Lyndon. Palladino received Lyndon’s Green & Gold Award, recognizing the female student-athlete with the highest grade point average, in 2022-23. She has also been named to the NAC’s All-Academic Team on numerous occasions.

