About Sadie
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
Hometown: South Wheelock
Parents: Angela and Sam Bora
Siblings: Elizabeth Abbott, 21; Lauren Bora, 20; Laci Bora, 15; Riley Bora, 11
Season Highlights
• A calm, confident and strong leader, the senior forward earned All-Capital first-team honors while leading the Vikings to the No. 3 seed and a spot in the Division III final four.
• Skilled and fast, a scorer and a playmaker, the captain tallied five goals and five assists in the pandemic-shortened season. She was the team’s leading scorer in four of seven games.
• Bora scored the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime thriller against rival St. J and notched an assist in Lyndon’s quarterfinal win over Harwood.
Coach Says
“Besides the adversity of COVID, Sadie faced the challenge of a new coach coming into this season,” said first-year LI coach Jen Patridge. “Sadie came into this season not knowing what to expect and took on a leadership role right from the start. Over the course of the season, Sadie’s skill developed tremendously. She is going to be a tough player to replace next year.”
Sadie Says
Describe playing field hockey in 2020
Odd, scary and sad.
Favorite game
My favorite game of the season was against St. J. It was one of our best-played games and proved we were capable of more than everyone expected. It was an exciting hard-played game until the end.
Defining moment
In our second game of the season, we played strong and skilled Stowe and we lost 1-0. We had very little practice, a very young team and we lost by one point to the strongest team we faced this season.
Reaching goals
My main goals were to make it far in the playoffs while rebuilding our team. We did both. The one goal I didn’t attain was making it to the championship.
Biggest obstacle
My biggest obstacle was facing a pandemic while going through a rebuilding year for the team. Making the best out of what we got this year was hard, but I had an amazing team.
Biggest influence in field hockey
I don’t really have one, but Camryn Heath and Katelyn Burgess made a huge impact on me as a young player. They were very welcoming and kind to me and were great players.
Something others may not know
My heart is bigger than I let on.
What’s next
Plan to study Criminal Justice. If I choose to go to a school that offers it, I would consider playing field hockey, but it’s not a priority for me.
——
The Record’s Field Hockey Players of the Year
2020: Lyndon’s Sadie Bora
2019: Lyndon’s Olivia Matteis
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Laufenberg
2017: Lyndon’s Falicia Lynch
2016: Lyndon’s Brianna Gingue
2015: White Mountains’ Sam Newell
2014: North Country’s Brittany Fortier
2013: Littleton’s Aleigha Langtange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.