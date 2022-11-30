About Sarah
School: Lyndon Institute
Age: 16
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Sutton
Parents: Elizabeth Hubbard and Hayden Tanner
Siblings: Emily, Brooke, Tucker
Season Highlights
• The junior two-sport athlete (ice hockey) was dynamite for the Vikings this season. Possessing great speed, athleticism, skill and poise at the forward position, Tanner turned in a team-leading 15 goals while also assisting two others.
• The All-Capital first-team selection delivered a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over top-ranked Montpelier during the regular season and guided her Vikings to the Division III semifinals.
Coach Says
“Sarah is a pleasure to coach; she brings a fun and goofy energy to the team,” LI coach Jen Patridge said. “Sarah is a tremendous athlete, her speed and strength are a force on the field. Every year she continues to grow and strengthen her abilities and skills. She has a go-get-it attitude and never gives up.”
Sarah Says
When did you fall in love with field hockey?
I fell in love with the sport my freshman year when I started playing. I fell in love with it because of the intensity and how fun it is. Field hockey is a sport that you can always have fun playing.
Favorite moment this season?
My favorite moment this season was probably when I got a hat trick against Montpelier to win the game.
Toughest opponent?
The toughest team we played this year was Montpelier, each time we faced them I knew that we were going to have to work hard and play as a team.
Go-to offensive move?
My go-to offense move is a pull, left-right.
Best teammate?
I love all my teammates, but my favorite is Megan Hubbard. She is always so supportive and makes it known to us what we are capable of.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Don’t be scared of trying a new sport and hard work in practice make games more successful and rewarding.
What one word describes you?
Determined.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
I just focus on what I’m doing and try not to overthink anything.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Being an athlete inspires me because being an athlete adds a lot to anyone’s personality and you would always have something to show for yourself. It makes me a better person by providing a framework for my determination and success.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
Growing up both of my parents have always supported me and gave me the push to be successful and to be ready for everything coming my way.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
Many of my first successes were doing stuff on my own on my family dairy farm.
Secret talent?
For the past 8 summers, I have spent my free time pulling my miniature horses at fairs.
All I want for Christmas is?
To spend time with everyone I love and care about.
——
The Record’s Field Hockey Players of the Year
2022: Lyndon’s Sarah Tanner
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Clara Andre
2020: Lyndon’s Sadie Bora
2019: Lyndon’s Olivia Matteis
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Laufenberg
2017: Lyndon’s Falicia Lynch
2016: Lyndon’s Brianna Gingue
2015: White Mountains’ Samantha Newell
2014: North Country’s Brittany Fortier
2013: Littleton’s Aleigha Langtange
