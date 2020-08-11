It was a good couple of days for the Lyndon Institute basketball program.
David Stevens on Monday signed to play college hoops at Division III Paul Smith’s College (N.Y.), while former teammate James Sanborn, a rising senior at LI, was named a finalist for the Positive Coaching Alliance 2020 Triple-Impact Competitor scholarship on Tuesday.
Stevens, a smooth-shooting guard who graduated in the spring, averaged 9.0 points and led the Vikings in 3-point shooting percentage (40%). He was an All-Capital honorable mention pick and received a VBCA scholarship.
“David Stevens is one of the most selfless players I have coached,” said LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “His impact on teammates and our local community has been felt and the LI basketball family looks forward to seeing him play at the collegiate level.”
Sanborn, meanwhile, is the lone finalist from Vermont for the scholarship. Among the criteria for the PCA award: Personal Mastery: making oneself better; Leadership: making one’s teammates better; and Honoring the game: making the game better.
“This honor is a testament to who James is and what he values,” Rainville said. “He strives to be the best he can be, brings out the best in his teammates, and serves as a role model to the youth in our community. His leadership as a member of the LI basketball program is invaluable.”
