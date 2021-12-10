About Trevor
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Kirby
Parents: Sara and Toby
Siblings: Ethan
Season Highlights
• The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior captain did it all for the Vikings, starring at middle linebacker on defense, making an impact on offense at tight end and fullback, and playing on all special teams. On defense, Lussier had a team-best 57 tackles with three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. On offense, he finished with 10 receptions for 152 yards while also rushing 25 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
• Picked for the annual North-South Senior All-Star football game, featuring the state’s top seniors. Lussier was also named to the Vermont Coaches’ All-Division II first team as a linebacker and was honorable mention at tight end.
• Helped guide resurgent Lyndon to the No. 5 seed in the D-II tournament, including a 44-26 quarterfinal upset win over Brattleboro that was the Vikings’ first playoff win since 2013. Lyndon also snapped a four-year winless streak at home during its 4-4 regular season.
Coach Says
“Trevor’s play at linebacker and tight end/fullback/halfback was exemplary all season,” Lyndon coach Dan Nolan said. “He is an extremely hard worker on and off the field — no one watched more video on Hudl than Trevor — and that commitment showed up every week on Friday night or Saturday afternoon. He routinely diagnosed the opponent’s offensive play before the snap of the football. In addition, Trevor almost never came off the field, and that included duty on ALL of our special teams. Finally, his leadership as a team captain both on and off the field was superb throughout the year.”
Trevor Says
Offense or defense?
That’s a tough one. If I had to choose, I’d choose defense because of the responsibility and pressure on defense. It’s our job to keep the other team from scoring. If the defense is strong, it makes the other team’s job harder. I like shutting down the offense; if they can’t score, then they can’t win.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Lack of players. Our team had a lot of potential my sophomore year and I was eager to see how far we could go by my senior year, but the change to 7-on-7 in 2020 caused a lot of players to lose interest in football. Many opted not to play 7-on-7 and didn’t return to tackle this season.
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
Not all of them. Two of our goals were to win the NEK (North Country and St. J) and the state championship. The Barrel Bowl was canceled and St. J didn’t turn out how we hoped. But we did win our first playoff game since 2013 and reached the semifinal game. I wanted to be named a captain and was successful at that.
How can you improve as a football player?
I can get stronger and faster and put in more work in the offseason.
If you were a superhero who would it be?
Captain America. He is strong and smart, but most importantly, he believes in doing what is right. He is loyal and dependable and doesn’t give up easily.
All I want for Christmas is?
I am looking forward to a break from school and spending time with family and friends.
When did you fall in love with football?
I’ve loved football since I was little. I always watched games with my father and grandfather. When I was 10, I took a trip with them to Green Bay to watch the Packers play Carolina. After that trip, I made it a goal to play football and learned all I could about the game.
Favorite moment this season?
It’s hard to choose, but my favorite moment was in the game against Fair Haven when I went on a blitz, strip-sacked their quarterback, then got up and made a key block that allowed Quinton Thomas to score a defensive touchdown. It was a turning point in the game and sparked our team for a comeback win.
Something others may not know about you?
I played soccer from preschool to eighth grade and only started playing football as a freshman.
Toughest foe?
Definitely Bellows Falls in the semifinal game. They were the most physical and skilled team I have ever played. On the third play of the game, I injured my knee, but played through it. We also had two players leave that game with serious injuries so it was hard to focus on the game and not my teammates’ well-being.
Best teammate?
Luke Dudas. We have been friends since kindergarten and have played on multiple teams together in many sports — baseball, basketball and football. He is a humble and supportive teammate and keeps things fun. I’m glad he decided to come back and play football for our senior year. It wouldn’t have been the same without him.
Who inspires you?
My teammates and coaches. They inspire me to be a better player, teammate and leader.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Always give 100%. Your teammates are your brothers. Always support them and help lead your team. And most importantly, enjoy every minute you get to play any sport. It goes by fast.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
Before the season, coach Nolan told us that we can either “wish we did” or be “glad we did.” I am glad I put in the time to have the best season I could, leaving everything on the field.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Baseball in the spring and summer. After graduation, I plan to go to college and pursue a degree in sports management, while hopefully playing football and/or baseball at the collegiate level.
In 2030, I will be?
I hope to be coaching at some level and sharing the knowledge I’ve gained as an athlete and giving back to the sports that have given me so much.
——
The Record’s Football Players of the Year
2021: Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier and St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Colby Garey-Wright (7-on-7 touch)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Jasper Rankin
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Ronnie Gobin
2013: Lyndon Institute’s James Shufelt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.