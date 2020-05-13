LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon hosted its annual Athletic Awards Celebration over three days this week. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the celebration took place across the Lyndon Athletics social media platforms in place of the traditional on-campus banquet.
The NVU-Lyndon Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and the NVU-Lyndon Department of Athletics produced the event, which ran from May 11-13.
Northern Vermont University President Dr. Elaine Collins, NVU Associate Dean of Athletics Jamey Ventura, and NVU-Lyndon Director of Athletics Chris Gilmore all extended their congratulations and well wishes to Hornet athletes. Lyndon’s SAAC leadership also shared their thoughts on the year, which saw spring sports canceled as a result of COVID-19.
Several major department awards were presented:
Dudley Bell Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes: senior women’s basketball player Alissa Mitchell (Milton, N.H.) and sophomore men’s basketball player Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.)
Champions of Character Award: all Hornet spring athletes
Green and Gold Awards (female and male athletes with the highest GPA): senior women’s basketball player Alisha Celley (Cabot) and junior men’s tennis and men’s basketball player Neal Mulligan (Marshfield)
Top Three Team GPA’s: 1. Women’s Tennis (3.53), 2. Women’s Soccer (3.41), 3. Women’s Basketball (3.36)
SAAC Coach of the Year: women’s basketball & women’s lacrosse coach Ben Arsenault
SAAC Fan of the Year: Tyler McInnis
Coaches for each of Lyndon’s 15 varsity athletic teams presented team awards. The list of athletes receiving team awards is as follows:
Women’s Tennis
Most Valuable Player - Oo Mai Be
Coaches Award - Ro Ze Yar
Volleyball
Grit Award - Vanessa Soares
Most Improved Player - Cassie Black
Men’s Soccer
Most Valuable Player - Caleb Derbyshire
Frank Spears Award - Jeremiah Heyliger
Women’s Soccer
Coaches Award - Tori McCormack
Autumn Fahey Award - Madison Reardon
Men’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Player - Chris Chichester
Coaches Award - Peter Gilding
Women’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Player - Zosia Prince
Coaches Award - Isabelle Tuggle
Men’s Basketball
Michael Tessier Award - Zach Falkenburg
Most Outstanding Teammate - Damon Denteh
Hornet Core Values Award - Jahleel Gabriel
Women’s Basketball
Defensive Player of the Year - Alissa Mitchell
The Hornet Way Award - Rylee Moore
Women’s Lacrosse
Teammate of the Year - Paige Daley
Men’s Tennis
Coaches Award - Patrick Wickstrom
Men’s Lacrosse
Teammate of the Year - Goino Bonaventura
Softball
Queen Bee Award - Cecilia Chamul
Baseball
Claude Piche Award - Matt Page
Women’s Track & Field
Coaches Award - Jessica Hillman
Men’s Track & Field
Coaches Award - Kevin Desmond
In addition, several superlative awards were voted on by the student athletes:
Most Swagger: Fahari Achinda
Most Sideline Energy: Oo Mai Be
Most Likely to Make Teammates Laugh: Paige Daley
Most Likely to Miss the Bus: Raeven Beaudry
Best Play or Performance in a Single Contest: Zosia Prince, second-place finish at NAC Championships
