LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon hosted its annual Athletic Awards Celebration over three days this week. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the celebration took place across the Lyndon Athletics social media platforms in place of the traditional on-campus banquet.

The NVU-Lyndon Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and the NVU-Lyndon Department of Athletics produced the event, which ran from May 11-13.

Northern Vermont University President Dr. Elaine Collins, NVU Associate Dean of Athletics Jamey Ventura, and NVU-Lyndon Director of Athletics Chris Gilmore all extended their congratulations and well wishes to Hornet athletes. Lyndon’s SAAC leadership also shared their thoughts on the year, which saw spring sports canceled as a result of COVID-19.

Several major department awards were presented:

Dudley Bell Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes: senior women’s basketball player Alissa Mitchell (Milton, N.H.) and sophomore men’s basketball player Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.)

Champions of Character Award: all Hornet spring athletes

Green and Gold Awards (female and male athletes with the highest GPA): senior women’s basketball player Alisha Celley (Cabot) and junior men’s tennis and men’s basketball player Neal Mulligan (Marshfield)

Top Three Team GPA’s: 1. Women’s Tennis (3.53), 2. Women’s Soccer (3.41), 3. Women’s Basketball (3.36)

SAAC Coach of the Year: women’s basketball & women’s lacrosse coach Ben Arsenault

SAAC Fan of the Year: Tyler McInnis

Coaches for each of Lyndon’s 15 varsity athletic teams presented team awards. The list of athletes receiving team awards is as follows:

Women’s Tennis

Most Valuable Player - Oo Mai Be

Coaches Award - Ro Ze Yar

Volleyball

Grit Award - Vanessa Soares

Most Improved Player - Cassie Black

Men’s Soccer

Most Valuable Player - Caleb Derbyshire

Frank Spears Award - Jeremiah Heyliger

Women’s Soccer

Coaches Award - Tori McCormack

Autumn Fahey Award - Madison Reardon

Men’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Player - Chris Chichester

Coaches Award - Peter Gilding

Women’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Player - Zosia Prince

Coaches Award - Isabelle Tuggle

Men’s Basketball

Michael Tessier Award - Zach Falkenburg

Most Outstanding Teammate - Damon Denteh

Hornet Core Values Award - Jahleel Gabriel

Women’s Basketball

Defensive Player of the Year - Alissa Mitchell

The Hornet Way Award - Rylee Moore

Women’s Lacrosse

Teammate of the Year - Paige Daley

Men’s Tennis

Coaches Award - Patrick Wickstrom

Men’s Lacrosse

Teammate of the Year - Goino Bonaventura

Softball

Queen Bee Award - Cecilia Chamul

Baseball

Claude Piche Award - Matt Page

Women’s Track & Field

Coaches Award - Jessica Hillman

Men’s Track & Field

Coaches Award - Kevin Desmond

In addition, several superlative awards were voted on by the student athletes:

Most Swagger: Fahari Achinda

Most Sideline Energy: Oo Mai Be

Most Likely to Make Teammates Laugh: Paige Daley

Most Likely to Miss the Bus: Raeven Beaudry

Best Play or Performance in a Single Contest: Zosia Prince, second-place finish at NAC Championships

