Lyndon’s Wheeler Named Capital POY As League Reveals Baseball Honors

Austin Wheeler waited a long time to play varsity baseball.
A promising talent coming into high school, the Lyndon junior missed his freshman season in 2020 after Vermont canceled spring sports because of COVID-19. He sat his sophomore year because of a torn ACL.
But Wheeler was patient. He persevered. And he produced big-time number this spring.
On Tuesday, Wheeler was named the 2022 Capital League baseball player of the year. He shares the honor with Spaulding High School junior Danny Kiniry.
“Austin has worked so incredibly hard to get where he is today,” said LI coach and Austin’s dad, Jeremy Wheeler, who helped steer the Vikings to the No. 2 seed in the ongoing Division II tournament. “The countless hours in PT, XIP, solo gym time, The Strikezone and work outside of the gym have shown up in a big way this year.”
Wheeler, a pitcher and center fielder, was a menace at the plate. He batted .509 with six doubles, four triples, a home run, 25 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He also hit for the cycle in a 5-for-5 day during the team’s home opener against Oxbow.
On the rubber, Wheeler finished the regular season with a 3-1 record, a .70 ERA and 40 Ks in 20 innings.
“He’s such a humble kid who keeps his nose down and grinds every single day,” coach Wheeler said. “Both on the field and in the classroom (4.0) he sets the bar high. He doesn’t take anything for granted. He knows firsthand that life can change in the blink of an eye and he appreciates every second he has on the field.”
The Vikings, meanwhile, are still in the hunt for a state championship. LI hosts No. 6 Hartford in a semifinal clash today at McDonald Field at 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler was one of a number of locals dotting the All-Capital list. Teammates Trevor Lussier and Luke Dudas, along with Hazen’s Tyler Rivard and Lake Region’s David Piers were also first-team selections. There were eight more local players on the second team and honorable mention list.
The full list is below.
2022 Capital All-League Selections
As selected by the league’s coaches.
Co-Players of the Year
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon, Jr.
Danny Kiniry, Spaulding, Jr.
First Team
Shane Starr, U-32, Jr.
Kevin Dowling, U-32, Soph.
Andrew Tringe, Montpelier, Jr.
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon, Sr.
Luke Dudas, Lyndon, Sr.
Ethan Marshia, Thetford, Sr.
David Piers, Lake Region, Sr.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen, Jr.
Kieran McNamara, Spaulding, Jr.
Cole McAllister, Spaulding, Jr.
Trevor Arsenault, Spaulding, Jr.
——
Second Team
Braeden Adams, Montpelier, Sr.
Boone Fahey, Thetford, Fr.
Jake LeBlanc, North Country, Sr.
Nic Moran, Harwood, Jr.
Averill Parker, Spaulding, Soph.
Zach Wilson, Spaulding, Jr.
Carter Hoffman, U-32, Sr.
Ben Bourgeois, U-32, Jr.
Mack Briglin, Thetford , Sr.
Wyatt Mason, Lyndon, Fr.
Lyle Rooney, Hazen, Jr.
——
Honorable Mention
Dylan Miller, Lyndon, Sr.
Cam Berry, Lyndon, Jr.
Whit Steen, Lyndon, Sr.
Aasha Gould, Hazen, Sr.
Tyson Davison, Hazen, Sr.
Jacob Gilman, Thetford, Jr.
Alex Keane, U-32, Jr.
Cabot Hart, Montpelier, Sr.
Caleb Bezio, Lamoille, Sr.
Simon Allen, Randolph, Jr.
Grady Chase, Spaulding, Sr.
Nolan Pepe, Thetford, Jr.
