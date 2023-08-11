Lyndon/Spaulding Wins Hazen Basketball Summer League Title In First Season

Lyndon/Spaulding — a team compiled partially of VTSU-Lyndon men’s basketball players — took home the Hazen Basketball Summer League championship with a 101-75 victory over the Bagley Boys at Hazen Union Thursday night. Team members include, left to right, James Salvas, Tavarius Vance, Cooper Diego, Isaiah Terrill, Taylor Dugs and Riley Severy. Missing from photo is Marcus Thornton, Aiden Trapani, Ari Schumacher, Yvonne Roberge and Isaac Davis. (Contributed Photo)

HARDWICK — In its first season in the Hazen Basketball Summer League, Lyndon/Spaulding — a team compiled partially of VTSU-Lyndon men’s basketball players — took home the championship with a 101-75 victory over the Bagley Boys at Hazen Union Thursday night.

It is the 15th year of the annual summer league, which includes varsity and JV Hazen teams as well as men’s teams featuring many Hazen and local alumni and a Peoples Academy team.

