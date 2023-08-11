Lyndon/Spaulding Wins Hazen Basketball Summer League Title In First Season

Lyndon/Spaulding — a team compiled partially of VTSU-Lyndon men’s basketball players — took home the Hazen Basketball Summer League championship with a 101-75 victory over the Bagley Boys at Hazen Union Thursday night. Team members include, left to right, James Salvas, Tavarius Vance, Cooper Diego, Isaiah Terrill, Taylor Dugs and Riley Severy. Missing from photo is Marcus Thornton, Aiden Trapani, Ari Schumacher, Yvonne Roberge and Isaac Davis. (Contributed Photo)
HARDWICK — In its first season in the Hazen Basketball Summer League, Lyndon/Spaulding — a team compiled partially of VTSU-Lyndon men’s basketball players — took home the championship with a 101-75 victory over the Bagley Boys at Hazen Union Thursday night.
It is the 15th year of the annual summer league, which includes varsity and JV Hazen teams as well as men’s teams featuring many Hazen and local alumni and a Peoples Academy team.
2023 Spaulding grad and incoming VTSU-Lyndon Hornet Tavarius Vance led Lyndon/Spaulding with 29 points and 12 rebounds while former Tide teammate Cooper Diego fell a rebound shy of a triple-double, also posting 27 points to go along with 13 assists and nine boards. Riley Severy, also a ‘23 Spaulding graduate, tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds.
2023 Hazen grad Tyler Rivard led the Bagley Boys with 27 points and 18 rebounds while Cale Bagley had 24 points.
The summer league begins in mid-June with games on Monday and Wednesday nights each week throughout the summer.
