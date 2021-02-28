The Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy boys hockey teams each canceled games on Saturday and suspended their seasons due to COVID-19.
Following last Wednesday’s game between LI and St. J, multiple Lyndon players tested positive for the virus, according to sources. Meanwhile, St. Johnsbury players were deemed close contacts.
As a result, both teams went into quarantine and canceled games on Saturday, Feb. 27 (St. J vs. Burr & Burton, LI vs. Missisquoi Valley) and Wednesday, March 3 (St. J vs. Harwood, Lyndon vs. Brattleboro).
The Lyndon and St. Johnsbury players and coaches will continue testing.
To date, no St. J players have been infected as a result of the incident.
As a precaution, LI will close its campus to staff (for fumigation) and suspend all winter sports activities on Monday and Tuesday. LI intends to re-open for in-person instruction to students in groups one and two on March 8.
Lyndon officials would not confirm that hockey players had tested positive, citing privacy laws.
However, they released a statement Sunday afternoon that said, “[O]ver the last 72 hours we have learned about 2 additional LI community members who have tested positive for COVID-19. These two positive cases are connected to the positive case reported on the 25th of February. We have been in contact with the Vermont Department of Health, please answer the phone if the health department or school administration reaches out to you.”
It further complicates hockey during the pandemic.
LI and St. J were each playing COVID-shortened, eight-game schedules. The quarantine will cost them at least 25% of their season.
The earliest either team could return to action is Saturday, March 6, when Lyndon is scheduled to host Mt. Mansfield at the B.O.R. in Barre and St. J is set to play at MVU.
