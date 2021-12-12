LYNDON CENTER — On high school hockey’s opening night, the Vikings stormed back.
Freshman Alex Giroux scored twice and senior Nick Matteis provided the game-winner as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to earn a 3-2 Division II hockey victory Saturday night at Fenton Chester Arena.
Luke Hellyer gave Burlington a 1-0 lead in the first and Jay Heiny-Robbie made it 2-0 late in the second period at the 13:37 mark.
But it was all Lyndon from there. Giroux brought the Vikings within 2-1 with 32 seconds left in the frame on a feed from Dylan Miller.
Giroux then got the equalizer at the 8:19 mark of the third on assists from Matteis and Ashton Gould.
Matteis then finished the comeback with 1:59 to go, intercepting a pass just inside the blue line, deking two defenders and backhanding the puck into the net for the game-winner.
“The guys played with intensity and grit all game long,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said.
Steven Labombard played big with 38 saves for the Seahorses. Garret Shatney turned back six shots for the Vikes.
“We still have a lot of work to do but our goal is to get better every day and that was a great way to start,” Roberge said. “Overall after two weeks of practice, they impressed us. You can see the team chemistry really starting to take shape already.”
Lyndon heads to Milton on Wednesday night at 6.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BURLINGTON/COLCHESTER 4, KINGDOM BLADES 1: At Leddy Park, Alexandra Mosher tallied the lone goal for the Blades in a season-opening road loss.
Hannah Coughlin’s goal at 2:32 of the second period gave the Sealakers a 2-0 lead. It was a 2-1 contest until the final two minutes, but the Blades pulled their goalie and BC tallied twice to ice it.
Gussie Guyette scored twice while Camryn Poulin added a pair of assists. Blades netminder Sarah Tanner and Paige Codega-Ryan of BC each had 18 saves.
The Kingdom Blades host Champlain Valley on Wednesday at 6.
GIRLS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 43, LAKE REGION 31: In Newport, freshman Sabine Brueck delivered a game-high 21 points in her varsity debut, 19 in the second half, as the defending Division II champion Falcons handled their rival and reigning D-III champion Rangers in both teams’ season opener.
Up 15-14 at halftime, North Country broke free with a 13-4 third quarter.
Sakoya Sweeney (nine) and Alyssa Butler combined for 17 points for Lake Region.
The Rangers host Missisquoi on Tuesday; the Falcons host U-32 on Wednesday.
LR (0-1): Natalie Racine 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 4-0-9, Maya Auger 1-1-4, Madison Young 2-0-4, Madison Bowman 1-2-4, Alyssa Butler 3-2-8. Totals: 12-FG 5-13-FT 31.
NC (1-0): Josi Fortin 1-1-3, Sabine Brueck 8-3-21, Emma Fortin 2-0-4, Libby Prue 2-0-4, Cora Nadeau 2-0-5, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 4-9-FT 43.
LR 2 12 4 13 — 31
NC 11 4 13 15 — 43
3-Point FG: L 2 (Sweeney, Auger); N 3 (Brueck 2, Nadeau). Team Fouls: L 11, N 14.
