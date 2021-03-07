Lyndon Surges Past Norwich As Pasiak Grabs Career Win No. 300

NORTHFIELD — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team erupted for 60 second-half points and turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 99-83 victory at Norwich University on Saturday afternoon, helping Hornets head coach David Pasiak earn his 300th career victory as a collegiate head coach.
The Hornets improve to 4-5 on the season while the Cadets remain winless in three starts.
Peyton Olsen led the Lyndon attack with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Zach Falkenburg posted a double-double, finishing with 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting and pulling down a team-best 11 rebounds. Luke Fredsell and Tyrese Harris also reached double figures, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively.
Donovan Lewis Jr. paced the Cadets with 30 points on 13 of 18 shooting.
Pasiak is in his fourth year guiding the Hornets, after previous head coaching stops at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y., and Herkimer County Community College in Herkimer, N.Y. He is Onondaga’s all-time wins leader, having guided that program to 264 wins in 15-plus seasons.
The two teams play again Sunday in Lyndonville. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Stannard Gymnasium.
