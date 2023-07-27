Lyndon Team Camp To Serve As Tuneup For HS Hoops Teams And Referees
Beckett Bailey gets a shot off vs Lamoille during Lyndon Institute’s annual hoops team camp on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute high school boys basketball team camp is set for this weekend, July 29-30, and will feature 12 teams looking to get some final summer runs in as the upcoming fall sports season rapidly approaches.

Lyndon, along with Vermont teams Champlain Valley, South Burlington, Montpelier, North Country, Lamoille, U-32, Hazen, White River Valley, Danville and Twinfield as well as one New Hampshire school, Littleton, will make up the tournament field.

