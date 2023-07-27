Lyndon Team Camp To Serve As Tuneup For HS Hoops Teams And Referees

LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute high school boys basketball team camp is set for this weekend, July 29-30, and will feature 12 teams looking to get some final summer runs in as the upcoming fall sports season rapidly approaches.
Lyndon, along with Vermont teams Champlain Valley, South Burlington, Montpelier, North Country, Lamoille, U-32, Hazen, White River Valley, Danville and Twinfield as well as one New Hampshire school, Littleton, will make up the tournament field.
Predetermined matchups will be played on Saturday, then Sunday will feature a tournament-style bracket with seeding determined from Saturday’s games.
Last summer, CVU topped Montpelier for the tournament title.
The team camp will once again also serve as a summer tuneup for referees. The games are officiated by JV refs who are looking to move up to the varsity rank; their performances will then be observed and evaluated by current varsity officials with feedback given during and after the games.
All games will be played at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon.
Saturday’s schedule is as follows:
Lyndon Institute: Lyndon vs. Lamoille, 10; CVU 1 vs. South Burlington, 11; Lyndon vs. Hazen, 12; CVU 1 vs. Littleton, 1; Lyndon vs. Montpelier, 2; CVU 1 vs. Hazen, 3; Lyndon vs. CVU 2, 4.
VSU-Lyndon Stannard: Hazen vs. Danville, 10; Montpelier vs. U-32, 11; Danville vs. CVU 2; White River Valley vs. U-32, 1; Danville vs. Lamoille, 2; North Country vs. White River Valley, 3; Montpelier vs. Littleton, 4.
VSU-Lyndon Bole: Twinfield vs. North Country, 10; White River Valley vs. Littleton, 11; Twinfield vs. Lamoille, 12; South Burlington vs. North Country, 1; Twinfield vs. CVU 2, 2; South Burlington vs. U-32, 3.
