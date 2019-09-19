Lyndon 14U softball all-stars visit Fenway Park

The Lyndon Babe Ruth 14U All-Star team was recognized Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The team won the New England Regionals in Massachusetts in late June, becoming the first Vermont team to play in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series.
From row, from left: Makenna Simmons, Tori Young, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Kyara Rutledge, Julie Tanguay, Abby Fillion and Julia Bigelow. Middle row: Jaydin Royer, Krysten Lathe, Rylie Fortin, Jenna Laramie, Jordan Bandy and Hadlee Allen. Back row: coach Philip Laramie, manager Chuck Simmons and coach Justin Royer.
