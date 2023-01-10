Lyndon Women Rally For NAC Win Over Farmington

Lyndon tops Vermont Tech 87-33 in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lyndon will play Johnson in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon didn’t take their first lead until 8:43 remained in Tuesday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game. The Hornets then used a 14-0 run to put away the University of Maine at Farmington and earn a 40-28 victory.
With the win, the Hornets evened their overall record at 6-6 and improve their conference record to 2-1. UMF fell to 1-11 on the season. The Beavers are winless in four conference starts.
Sage Smith (Colebrook) was the only player on either team to reach double figures, as she finished with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Riann Fortin (Derby) posted team highs of 11 rebounds and three assists to go with her eight points. Grace Dwyer was the Beavers’ leading scorer with nine points. Ruby McMinis grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Hornets travel to Upstate New York for a pair of crossover contests this weekend. Lyndon will play the State University of New York at Delhi on Friday afternoon at 3:30, before taking on the State University of New York at Cobleskill on Saturday afternoon at 1.
MEN
FARMINGTON 100, LYNDON 78: In Farmington, the Hornets team stayed within striking distance of North Atlantic Conference-leading University of Maine at Farmington for over 32 minutes on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Hornets, it was the home-standing Beavers that made the final push of the game, as they pulled away for a 100-78 victory.
UMF improved to 8-4 on the season and remained unbeaten in NAC play at 4-0. Lyndon fell to 2-11 overall and remained winless in three conference starts.
Terion Moss posted a game-high 27 points with six steals to lead the Beavers.
Mondwell Bukle paced Lyndon with 17 points and six rebounds. Peyton Olsen added 15 points while Gregory Gonyea and Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) finished with 13 points each.
Lyndon outrebounded UMF, 38-37. The Hornets committed 29 turnovers resulting in 30 UMF points, while the Beavers only gave the ball away 18 times.
Lyndon travels to the State University of New York at Delhi for a Friday evening NAC crossover game. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 .pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.