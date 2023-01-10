Lyndon Women Rally For NAC Win Over Farmington
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon didn’t take their first lead until 8:43 remained in Tuesday’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game. The Hornets then used a 14-0 run to put away the University of Maine at Farmington and earn a 40-28 victory.

With the win, the Hornets evened their overall record at 6-6 and improve their conference record to 2-1. UMF fell to 1-11 on the season. The Beavers are winless in four conference starts.

