Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic canceled

This summer’s Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic is canceled beacuse of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organizing committee for the event, which features the top graduating high school boys and girls hockey players from Vermont against those from New Hampshire, made the announcement on Tuesday.
North Country Union’s Patrick Gaudreau, a senior standout on the Lyndon Institute hockey team this winter, was the lone area player named to the Vermont boys roster. Gaudreau, of Newport, was one of the Vikings’ top scorers, helping LI to a berth in the Division II quarterfinals. He was picked to the D-II All-League third team and was selected to the canceled Rotary All-Star Classic.
This year’s contest was slated to be played June 27 in Stowe. It would have marked the 28th edition of the boys game and the 23rd contest for the girls.
BOYS
BFA-St. Albans: Dan Ellis, Parker Gratton, Caden Hart, Dominic Liscinsky, Derek Nadeau. Brattleboro: Anthony Palombo. Burr and Burton: Joey McCoy. Champlain Valley: James Bernicke. Essex: Aiden Haggerty, Jason Smith. Lyndon: Patrick Gaudreau. Middlebury: Zeke Hooper, Devon Kearns. Milton: Jackson Ehler, Owen Perry. Missisquoi: Kyle Gilbert. Rice: Reilly Hickey. Spaulding: Heath Atwood. Stowe: Atticus Eiden, Oli Paumgarten, Alex Tilgner.
Coaches: Derek Bartlett, Middlebury; Bryan Perry, Milton; Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro.
GIRLS
BFA-St. Albans: Grace Adamczak, Meghan Connor, Madeleine Hungerford, Carolyn Perry, Chloe Rouleau, Hailey Savage. Burlington/Colchester: Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, Olivia Maher, Elise Scorsome, Lane Sky. Essex: Grace Wiggett. Harwood: Nicole Pappas, Kaylee Thayer. Middlebury: Merry Kimble. Mount Mansfield/Champlain Valley: Nicole Wright. Rice: Kate Buckley, Kylie Corley. Stowe: Sage Lively.
Coaches: Jeff Rouleau, BFA-St. Albans; Jeff Lively, Stowe.
